Local

November 21, 2016 9:08 AM

Marriage licenses for week ending Nov. 11, 2016

The News Tribune

ADCOCK/HENRY Chad E. with Tammy Jo, both of Tacoma

AGAG/SIMEON Edward Supnet Jr. with Jenny-lyn Tagalicud, both of Bonney Lake

BOACHIE/AGYEMANG Frank with Duah Cindy, both of Tacoma

BOLAND/KROUSE Joshua Michael with Krysten Malia, both of Tacoma

BOYLE/COURTNEY Christopher Allen Sr., Tacoma, with Leslie Annette, University Place

BRADY/CALDERON Kristopher Miquel with Felecia Rose, both of Lakewood

CARR/LIAO Jason Barry with Wei Wen, both of Tacoma

CERVANTES/VILLANUEVA Rico Cristian, Tacoma, with Alexis Idalis, Oceanside, Calif.

CHANEY/VAZQUEZ Alexander Jonathan with Verdugo Lesly Anahi, both of Tacoma

CLARK/COUTTS Kaitlin Lauren with Jordon David, both of Puyallup

CLAYSON/STAFFORD Shelby Jean, Tacoma, with Elaine Marie, Fircrest

CLEMENT/BLAKNEY Drew McKay with Hunter Christian, both of Gig Harbor

COLLAZOS/CRUZ Quintana Valentina with Tyler Ray, both of Tacoma

CUEVAS/RAMIREZ Francisco Martinez with Veronica Lorena, both of University Place

DAVIS/LEE John Rainey, Bonney Lake, with Elizabeth, Taylor, Ariz.

DIAZ/McCORMICK Bethany Ann with Donald James, both of Tucson, Ariz.

ELKINS/MANNING Dawna Clarice with Christopher Earl Sr., both of Tacoma

FARVE-JONES/FOUNTAIN Akelia Lashay with Abdul Darsha, both of Tacoma

FLYNN/TALL Dustin with Alicia, both of Orting

FREEMAN/VALAVALA Charles Edward II with Brianna Ellen, both of Tacoma

GARNER/BECK Antonio Lamonte with Jasmine Monique, both of Tacoma

GAVRILOVSKIY/GREENAWAY Olga S. with Nicholas A., both of Tacoma

GOURLEY/PETROLA James Andrew with Melanie Christine, both of Tacoma

GRANT/TOCHI Abigail Sierra with Denziro, both of Tacoma

HACK/RICHE Krysta Leigh with Darrell Leonard, both of Puyallup

HALL/RAPP Christopher Patrick with Darren Joshua, both of Tacoma

HARWELL/BELTON Jason Micheal Daniel with Coleen Allison, both of Roy

HATCH/WHITE Christian Allan with Ashley Ralynn, both of Tacoma

HAYTER/LANG Heidi Lee with Matthew Scott, both of Tacoma

HEINTZ/BURTON Gary William with Rosaura Margarita, both of Orting

HENRY/GARRISON Ashley Morgan with Daniel Moses, both of Tacoma

HOFFMAN/COVEL Myranda Lynn, Enumclaw, with Lindsey Morgan, Bonney Lake

HOLTERMAN-HOMOLKA/KEEN Courtney Bryann with Craig Ethan, both of Fife

ITO/KONISE Amos Josiah with Beauty Tupu, both of Tacoma

JACOBSON/YACKEL Katherine Maree, Tacoma, with John David, Renton

JAIME/PADILLA Maria Patricia with Jesus Garibay, both of Puyallup

JAMES/BROWN Eric Foster Sr. with Anita Marie, both of Tacoma

JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ/SANCHEZ MARTINEZ Alejandro with Mireya, both of Tacoma

JOHNSON/ALLEN Tyrah L. with Antwan Freddy, both of Lakewood

KALISTA/EDWARDS Jon Michael Sr. with Molly Elaine, both of Bonney Lake

KAURIN/PAUBERT Gregory Scott, Tacoma, with Mahareta, Portland, Ore.

KELLER/LIPSCOMB Michael Bryson, JBLM, with Kiah Marie, Eatonville

KIMBERLING/CUADRA Shawn Daniele, Vancouver, with Jeremy Allen, JBLM

KING/KIBOTE Michael Anthony with Susan Rose Wangui, both of Lakewood

LARKIN/RYAN Randall Wilburn with Sara Mayme, both of Tacoma

LAWRENCE/MERRIAM Deborah Jean with Steven Blois, both of University Place

LOOMIS/SCHARPP Dennis Wayne, Lakewood, with Brenda June, Tacoma

LOPEZ LOPEZ/GARCIA SANDOVAL Laura, Hillsboro, Ore., with Cristian Omar, Tacoma

MARSHALL/SCOTT Steven M. with Shamarra M., both of Tacoma

MAYORAL ELENA/MONTOYA CAMACHO Juanita Cheryl with Jonathan, both of Tacoma

McCLEMENTS/MARTINEZ Curt E. with Marisa A., both of Puyallup

McCONNELL/FLORES Dylan Michael, Tacoma, with Natasha Loraine, Des Moines

McDERMOTT/ROE Thomas Charles, Steilacoom, with Valentina Mercedes, Tacoma

MEAGHER/MENDOZA James Richard with Erica, both of Puyallup

MILLER/DAHN Russell Leroy, Puyallup, with Jennifer Lynn, Buckley

MOFFITT/POCH Marie Lynn with Jonathon Steven, both of Fife

MOHLHENRICH-THOMPSON/LANEY Corey Jacob with Danielle Sharon, both of Tacoma

MOORE/JUPITER Drewcylla Antinique Shonte with Vauldes Armond Jr., both of Tacoma

MOSS/SPEIR Donald John with Shelly Kristin, both of Lakewood

NHOUNG/LARA Ashley Malica, Graham, with Jonathan Gunder, Tacoma

NICHOLS/ARMSTRONG Jane Louise with Shannon Louise, both of Puyallup

NORMAN/CORP Fred John with Shirley Ann, both of Spanaway

OLIVE/HAGALA Michael Leith, Antelope, Ore., with Hannah Leah, Tacoma

PELAYO MARYA/RIOS CRUZ Magaly with Endris Uriel, both of Tacoma

PENNINGTON/BRADFORD Deborah Ann with Maia Marie, both of Parkland

PIDCOCK/MARQUEZ-GARRETT Erin D., Puyallup, with MaryKay Elizabeth, Everett

POLAND/MELENDEZ Alexundria Marie, Tacoma, with Edy Favier, Bridgeton, N.J.

POWERS/MENDOZA Aaron James with Daisy De Jesus, both of Puyallup

PRIDGEON/TORRES Matthew Noell with Barbara Kay, both of Puyallup

PUREFOY/PEDERSON Liam Alistair, Olympia, with Joyce Elaine, Puyallup

RODRIGUES/KOPCZNSKI Albert Peter III with Savannah Nannette, both of University Place

ROSE/ECHOFF Sandra Jane, Gig Harbor, with George W., Seattle

ROSS/ALMENDAREZ Anthony Brian with Lydia Madeline, both of Tacoma

SHULGA/ROMANOV Tatyana Ivanovna with Ihor Ivanovich, both of Tacoma

SLEEMAN/VANSICKLE Jaelyn Jean with Wesley James, both of Eatonville

STRIEGEL/OLIVERA Jessica Jean, Poulsbo, with Casey James, JBLM

SUITOR/BRANDT Jason Paul with Amy Lynn, both of Tacoma

THEIS/LOOMIS Toni Marie with Katherine Angelina, both of Tacoma

TIFFIN/HULL Brittnee Nicole with Joshua David, both of Tacoma

TJENOS/FREMONT Jan G. with Jerome M., both of University Place

TRAVIS/YOO Patrick Gilbert with Miyoung, both of Tacoma

TSURKANU/SOLSBERRY Olga Vyacheslavovna with Camron Martin, both of Puyallup

WASHINGTON/BANKS Ebonisha Felecia Nicole with Nicole Danelle, both of Tacoma

WATSON/HILTON Simone A. with Oswald L., both of Spanaway

WHITEHOUSE/POSEY Cole William, Tacoma, with Hannah Laureen, Bonney Lake

WILCKEN/BOSWELL Todd L. with Theresa Jean, both of Tacoma

WRIGHT/MILES Katherine Frances with Justin Carson, both of Gig Harbor

YOUNG/MAHONY James Edward with Kathleen Gail, both of Lakewood

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Clover Park Technical College unveils new plane

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos