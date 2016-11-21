Marriage licenses for week ending Nov. 11, 2016

ADCOCK/HENRY Chad E. with Tammy Jo, both of Tacoma
AGAG/SIMEON Edward Supnet Jr. with Jenny-lyn Tagalicud, both of Bonney Lake
BOACHIE/AGYEMANG Frank with Duah Cindy, both of Tacoma
BOLAND/KROUSE Joshua Michael with Krysten Malia, both of Tacoma
BOYLE/COURTNEY Christopher Allen Sr., Tacoma, with Leslie Annette, University Place
BRADY/CALDERON Kristopher Miquel with Felecia Rose, both of Lakewood
CARR/LIAO Jason Barry with Wei Wen, both of Tacoma
CERVANTES/VILLANUEVA Rico Cristian, Tacoma, with Alexis Idalis, Oceanside, Calif.
CHANEY/VAZQUEZ Alexander Jonathan with Verdugo Lesly Anahi, both of Tacoma
CLARK/COUTTS Kaitlin Lauren with Jordon David, both of Puyallup
CLAYSON/STAFFORD Shelby Jean, Tacoma, with Elaine Marie, Fircrest
CLEMENT/BLAKNEY Drew McKay with Hunter Christian, both of Gig Harbor
COLLAZOS/CRUZ Quintana Valentina with Tyler Ray, both of Tacoma
CUEVAS/RAMIREZ Francisco Martinez with Veronica Lorena, both of University Place
DAVIS/LEE John Rainey, Bonney Lake, with Elizabeth, Taylor, Ariz.
DIAZ/McCORMICK Bethany Ann with Donald James, both of Tucson, Ariz.
ELKINS/MANNING Dawna Clarice with Christopher Earl Sr., both of Tacoma
FARVE-JONES/FOUNTAIN Akelia Lashay with Abdul Darsha, both of Tacoma
FLYNN/TALL Dustin with Alicia, both of Orting
FREEMAN/VALAVALA Charles Edward II with Brianna Ellen, both of Tacoma
GARNER/BECK Antonio Lamonte with Jasmine Monique, both of Tacoma
GAVRILOVSKIY/GREENAWAY Olga S. with Nicholas A., both of Tacoma
GOURLEY/PETROLA James Andrew with Melanie Christine, both of Tacoma
GRANT/TOCHI Abigail Sierra with Denziro, both of Tacoma
HACK/RICHE Krysta Leigh with Darrell Leonard, both of Puyallup
HALL/RAPP Christopher Patrick with Darren Joshua, both of Tacoma
HARWELL/BELTON Jason Micheal Daniel with Coleen Allison, both of Roy
HATCH/WHITE Christian Allan with Ashley Ralynn, both of Tacoma
HAYTER/LANG Heidi Lee with Matthew Scott, both of Tacoma
HEINTZ/BURTON Gary William with Rosaura Margarita, both of Orting
HENRY/GARRISON Ashley Morgan with Daniel Moses, both of Tacoma
HOFFMAN/COVEL Myranda Lynn, Enumclaw, with Lindsey Morgan, Bonney Lake
HOLTERMAN-HOMOLKA/KEEN Courtney Bryann with Craig Ethan, both of Fife
ITO/KONISE Amos Josiah with Beauty Tupu, both of Tacoma
JACOBSON/YACKEL Katherine Maree, Tacoma, with John David, Renton
JAIME/PADILLA Maria Patricia with Jesus Garibay, both of Puyallup
JAMES/BROWN Eric Foster Sr. with Anita Marie, both of Tacoma
JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ/SANCHEZ MARTINEZ Alejandro with Mireya, both of Tacoma
JOHNSON/ALLEN Tyrah L. with Antwan Freddy, both of Lakewood
KALISTA/EDWARDS Jon Michael Sr. with Molly Elaine, both of Bonney Lake
KAURIN/PAUBERT Gregory Scott, Tacoma, with Mahareta, Portland, Ore.
KELLER/LIPSCOMB Michael Bryson, JBLM, with Kiah Marie, Eatonville
KIMBERLING/CUADRA Shawn Daniele, Vancouver, with Jeremy Allen, JBLM
KING/KIBOTE Michael Anthony with Susan Rose Wangui, both of Lakewood
LARKIN/RYAN Randall Wilburn with Sara Mayme, both of Tacoma
LAWRENCE/MERRIAM Deborah Jean with Steven Blois, both of University Place
LOOMIS/SCHARPP Dennis Wayne, Lakewood, with Brenda June, Tacoma
LOPEZ LOPEZ/GARCIA SANDOVAL Laura, Hillsboro, Ore., with Cristian Omar, Tacoma
MARSHALL/SCOTT Steven M. with Shamarra M., both of Tacoma
MAYORAL ELENA/MONTOYA CAMACHO Juanita Cheryl with Jonathan, both of Tacoma
McCLEMENTS/MARTINEZ Curt E. with Marisa A., both of Puyallup
McCONNELL/FLORES Dylan Michael, Tacoma, with Natasha Loraine, Des Moines
McDERMOTT/ROE Thomas Charles, Steilacoom, with Valentina Mercedes, Tacoma
MEAGHER/MENDOZA James Richard with Erica, both of Puyallup
MILLER/DAHN Russell Leroy, Puyallup, with Jennifer Lynn, Buckley
MOFFITT/POCH Marie Lynn with Jonathon Steven, both of Fife
MOHLHENRICH-THOMPSON/LANEY Corey Jacob with Danielle Sharon, both of Tacoma
MOORE/JUPITER Drewcylla Antinique Shonte with Vauldes Armond Jr., both of Tacoma
MOSS/SPEIR Donald John with Shelly Kristin, both of Lakewood
NHOUNG/LARA Ashley Malica, Graham, with Jonathan Gunder, Tacoma
NICHOLS/ARMSTRONG Jane Louise with Shannon Louise, both of Puyallup
NORMAN/CORP Fred John with Shirley Ann, both of Spanaway
OLIVE/HAGALA Michael Leith, Antelope, Ore., with Hannah Leah, Tacoma
PELAYO MARYA/RIOS CRUZ Magaly with Endris Uriel, both of Tacoma
PENNINGTON/BRADFORD Deborah Ann with Maia Marie, both of Parkland
PIDCOCK/MARQUEZ-GARRETT Erin D., Puyallup, with MaryKay Elizabeth, Everett
POLAND/MELENDEZ Alexundria Marie, Tacoma, with Edy Favier, Bridgeton, N.J.
POWERS/MENDOZA Aaron James with Daisy De Jesus, both of Puyallup
PRIDGEON/TORRES Matthew Noell with Barbara Kay, both of Puyallup
PUREFOY/PEDERSON Liam Alistair, Olympia, with Joyce Elaine, Puyallup
RODRIGUES/KOPCZNSKI Albert Peter III with Savannah Nannette, both of University Place
ROSE/ECHOFF Sandra Jane, Gig Harbor, with George W., Seattle
ROSS/ALMENDAREZ Anthony Brian with Lydia Madeline, both of Tacoma
SHULGA/ROMANOV Tatyana Ivanovna with Ihor Ivanovich, both of Tacoma
SLEEMAN/VANSICKLE Jaelyn Jean with Wesley James, both of Eatonville
STRIEGEL/OLIVERA Jessica Jean, Poulsbo, with Casey James, JBLM
SUITOR/BRANDT Jason Paul with Amy Lynn, both of Tacoma
THEIS/LOOMIS Toni Marie with Katherine Angelina, both of Tacoma
TIFFIN/HULL Brittnee Nicole with Joshua David, both of Tacoma
TJENOS/FREMONT Jan G. with Jerome M., both of University Place
TRAVIS/YOO Patrick Gilbert with Miyoung, both of Tacoma
TSURKANU/SOLSBERRY Olga Vyacheslavovna with Camron Martin, both of Puyallup
WASHINGTON/BANKS Ebonisha Felecia Nicole with Nicole Danelle, both of Tacoma
WATSON/HILTON Simone A. with Oswald L., both of Spanaway
WHITEHOUSE/POSEY Cole William, Tacoma, with Hannah Laureen, Bonney Lake
WILCKEN/BOSWELL Todd L. with Theresa Jean, both of Tacoma
WRIGHT/MILES Katherine Frances with Justin Carson, both of Gig Harbor
YOUNG/MAHONY James Edward with Kathleen Gail, both of Lakewood
