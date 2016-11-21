What’s open and closed for Thanksgiving holiday

Here's a list of what will be open and what will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday:
▪ Pierce Transit buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Thursday. They will return to a weekday schedule Friday.
▪ Sound Transit routes 511, 513, 532, 535, 540, 541, 542, 555, 556, 567, 586, 580, 595 and 596 will not have service. Routes 510, 512, 522, 550, 560, 577 and 578 will have Sunday service. Routes 545, 554, 574, 590, 592 and 594 will run on a weekend schedule.
On Friday, routes 510, 511, 512, 513, 522, 532, 535, 540, 541, 542, 545, 550, 554, 556, 560, 566, 567, 574, 577, 578, 586, 580, 590, 592, 594, 595 and 596 will have weekday service.
▪ The Tacoma Link will switch to a Sunday schedule for the holiday and weekday service Friday. Sounder trains will not run on the holiday and will have limited service Friday.
▪ Post offices will be closed Thursday.
▪ Banks will be closed Thursday.
▪ Pierce County and Tacoma city offices will be closed Thursday.
▪ The Tacoma landfill and recycling center at 3510 S. Mullen St. be closed Thursday and resume service Friday.
▪ Tacoma libraries will close Thursday because of the holiday; all Pierce County libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday.
