Kent man fatally crushed by car identified

King County medical examiners have identified the man crushed to death by a car coming through the wall of his Kent apartment Saturday night.
Robert Horner Sr., 55, was killed in the 10800 block of Southeast 240th Street about 6:20 p.m., according to medical examiners and the Kent Regional Fire Authority.
Other people in the apartment at the time were not injured, Fire Authority spokesman Kyle Ohashi said Saturday.
The car left 240th Street, hit a curb and then smashed through the side wall of a ground-level apartment. The car ended up through the walls nearly up to its rear wheels.
Nobody was arrested at the time of the crash, Ohashi said.
Kent police did not return a call seeking further information about the crash.
