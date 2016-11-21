Fallen Officer Food Drive kicks off in Lakewood

Lakewood police will collect donations next week for the seventh annual Fallen Officer Food Drive.
Officers and city employees will be at the Lakewood police station, 9401 Lakewood Drive SW, from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. to accept donations.
All proceeds benefit the Emergency Food Network.
The drive honors Lakewood police Sgt. Mark Renninger and officers Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronnie Owens, who were gunned down Nov. 29, 2009, in a Parkland coffee shop.
Since the department started the food drive, it has collected $138,000 and 135,000 pounds of food.
This year’s goal is $150,000 and 150,000 pounds of food.
Money and food donations can be dropped off Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 at the police station and at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
