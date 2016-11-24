At Springbrook neighborhood dinner, 15 turkeys is just a start

The table was set Wednesday for Springbrook neighbors to share an early Thanksgiving dinner.
On the menu: 15 turkeys, four hams, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, collard greens, macaroni and cheese and “every type of dessert you could imagine.”
This is the second year the community group Springbrook Connections has hosted the dinner at the Centerforce building, 5204 Soldberg Drive SW.
The purpose: Bring neighbors together.
“Not only are we low income, but we’ve seen a need to bring people together and bring them some joy,” said Jesse Black, the Springbrook Connections’ vice president.
The group wants to break down racial, socioeconomic and language barriers that prevent people from interacting in the neighborhood on Lakewood’s east side, between Interstate 5 and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
To that end, it hosts community events and works with civic groups such as the Lakewood Lions and Kiwanis clubs.
“It’s good to be able to bring everybody together in the same room and let them see their neighbors aren’t as scary as they think they are,” Black said. “We want people to feel good about where they’re living and not be afraid of where they are living.”
Donations from community groups, including the Lakewood Kiwanis and Lions clubs, made the meal possible. All the food was prepared by Springbrook families.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
Springbrook Christmas Giveaway
What: The third annual Springbrook Connections holiday gift giveaway for Springbrook families.
When: Dec. 17, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Centerforce building, 5204 Soldberg Drive SW.
More: Spingbrook Connections is accepting items for its annual holiday gift giveaway, including gifts, especially for preteens, and holiday decorations. Many Springbrook families can’t afford to buy gifts for their children, so the event gives them the chance to “shop” for gifts and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. To donate items contact Alyce Brame-Galyean at bramegalyean@yahoo.com or call 253-861-0192.
Comments