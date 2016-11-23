Concert at The Swiss in Tacoma to raise money for holiday meals for Pierce County needy

A blues and rock concert Sunday at The Swiss Restaurant & Pub in Tacoma will raise money to help feed families in need on Christmas.
It’s the 17th year that a grass-roots group called Friends of the Holidays has worked to feed Pierce County families at Christmas. Last year they fed more than 600 families.
The concert, which will include a raffle and silent auction, is the group’s biggest fund raiser each year.
It will start at 4 p.m., and bands will be playing until 10 that night.
Groups scheduled to play are the New Rhythmatics, Red House, Leroy Bell & His Only Friends, James King & the Southsiders and the Kim Archer Band.
The suggested donation is $10.
Donations of items for the silent auction or raffle will be accepted at The Swiss, 1904 Jefferson Ave., starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
If you go
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27
Where:
The Swiss, 1904 S. Jefferson St., Tacoma
Cost:
$10 suggested donation
For more information:
