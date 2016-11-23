Local

November 23, 2016 4:11 PM

Concert at The Swiss in Tacoma to raise money for holiday meals for Pierce County needy

By Alexis Krell

A blues and rock concert Sunday at The Swiss Restaurant & Pub in Tacoma will raise money to help feed families in need on Christmas.

It’s the 17th year that a grass-roots group called Friends of the Holidays has worked to feed Pierce County families at Christmas. Last year they fed more than 600 families.

The concert, which will include a raffle and silent auction, is the group’s biggest fund raiser each year.

It will start at 4 p.m., and bands will be playing until 10 that night.

Groups scheduled to play are the New Rhythmatics, Red House, Leroy Bell & His Only Friends, James King & the Southsiders and the Kim Archer Band.

The suggested donation is $10.

Donations of items for the silent auction or raffle will be accepted at The Swiss, 1904 Jefferson Ave., starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.

If you go

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27

Where:

The Swiss, 1904 S. Jefferson St., Tacoma

Cost:

$10 suggested donation

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/friendsoftheholidays/

