Thanksgiving meal brings Lakewood neighbors together

Dozens of residents of Springbrook, a low-income neighborhood in Lakewood, gathered at CenterForce to enjoy a free Thanksgiving dinner served by a neighborhood group, Springbrook Connections. One of the volunteers, Springbrook resident Alyce Brame-Galyean, hopes the dinner can bring what she described a disenfranchised community with a lot of disconnections together. "We are all in this together," she said. "Why can't we help each other to get along. That's the deal. That's all I am doing."
Mantai Chow mchow@mcclatchy.com

Local

Restaurateur C.J. Singh is missing

A car belonging to Chiranjiv “C.J.” Singh, 44, co-founder of Gateway to India, was found Sunday at Titlow Beach in Tacoma. His family fears he either took his own life or is the victim of foul play.

Education

Big stage at Seahawks game thrills Lincoln High drumline

The Lincoln High drumline got a huge thrill Sunday performing with eight other high schools before a record crowd of 69,190 at CenturyLink Field during halftime of the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles. "There was so much energy," said participant Jermaine Hollins. "I'm still shaking."

