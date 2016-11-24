Thanksgiving meal brings Lakewood neighbors together

Dozens of residents of Springbrook, a low-income neighborhood in Lakewood, gathered at CenterForce to enjoy a free Thanksgiving dinner served by a neighborhood group, Springbrook Connections. One of the volunteers, Springbrook resident Alyce Brame-Galyean, hopes the dinner can bring what she described a disenfranchised community with a lot of disconnections together. "We are all in this together," she said. "Why can't we help each other to get along. That's the deal. That's all I am doing."