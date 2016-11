Quite a Thanksgiving: Midwife runs triathlon, breaks fingers, delivers baby

"It was a busy day," said the self-effacing Rhonda DiCostanzo, a St. Joseph Medical Center midwife, who fell and broke her fingers at the finish line of a triathlon, then delivered a baby while waiting for her X-rays in the emergency room. It will surely provide a great story for the 16 guests she's hosting for Thanksgiving at her Tacoma home.