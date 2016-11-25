Marriage licenses for week ending Nov. 25, 2016

ACOSTA/BLAKEY Edwardo Anastasio with Myra Celeste, both of Bonney Lake
AKERS/CURETTE Lonn Edward with Diana Veronica, both of Puyallup
ANDRES/ANDRES Charlotte, Mound, Minn., with Shawn, Eatonville
BELL/FOSTER Levi, Seattle, with Girtha Mae, Tacoma
BOLAR/MILLER Joice Ann with Kevin Nathaniel, both of Tacoma
BURGESS/ALFORD Desiree with Ronald Robbie, both of Kent
BURK/BANZE Tracy Ann with Patricia Lynn, both of Lacey
CARROLL/WOINOWSKY Grant Owen with Steven Isakson, both of Tacoma
CHAPMAN/PIKE Kyle Joseph I., Auburn, with Alicia Renee, Tacoma
CHOI/LEE Jae Yoon, Gig Harbor, with Jisoo, Coquitlam, B.C.
CHU/MOLINA BENITEZ Young Jin with Maria Del Carmen, both of Federal Way
COLLINS/YOO Jeremy James, Puyallup, with Hyo Joung, Federal Way
CORY/TOWNSEND Philip Raymond with Lisa Marie, both of Tacoma
DASCH/HAP John Michael, Anchorage, Alaska, with Chorvyvann, Puyallup
DORMAN/MILLER Johnny James with Mary Ann, both of Lakewood
EPLEY/SULLIVAN Alan George with Hailie Bob, both of Tacoma
FAWCETT/TAYLOR Mikel Shane with Christopher Aaron, both of Tacoma
FREDERICKSEN/DALHAUS Renee Marie with Garrett Cole, both of Sacramento, Calif.
FRESNARES-NAVA/BAUTISTA Leticia with Diaz Eli Gustavo, both of Lakewood
HART/HALL Allison Nicole with Maurice Darnell, both of Tacoma
HAWKINS/TERRELL Nicole Cherie with Delisa Monae, both of University Place
HAZLETT/O’HAGAN Mason Joseph, Olympia, with Shelby Maria, Tacoma
HERNANDEZ/TURNER Rachael Jaclyn with Michael Anthony, both of Buckley
HILL/LANGLEY Ladedra Monique with James Lamar-canty, both of Tacoma
JOHNSON/CORWIN Erinann Renee with Joshua James Michael, both of Puyallup
KITCHEN/DAVIS Aubrey with Carson, both of Tacoma
LAMB/TAYLOR Adam David with Andrea Jean, both of Lakewood
LANOUE/MACK Erik James with Shauna Alexandria, both of Tacoma
LARA ZALDIVAR/ESTRADA Jose Gabriel with Cira Brenda, both of Tacoma
LE GIANG/PHAN Truong with Vy Nhat, both of Tacoma
LEITE/RESOP Janie Lynn with James Rudolph Jr., both of Tacoma
LOUIS/RETTERATH Joshclyn Cory with Olivia Joy, both of Eatonville
LOWIS/SVEHLA Jennifer A. with Casey J., both of Spanaway
MADSEN/HINKLEY Catina Marie with James Mark II, both of Yelm
MARR/BATTISTESSA Nicole Marie with Jacob Howard, both of Puyallup
MARSHALL/BELLE George Franklin Jr. with Violet Theresa, both of Puyallup
McGLOTHLIN/BAILEY Courtney Jlynn Kathryn Mary with Phillip Christopher, both of Bonney Lake
McLAIN/AUGUST Michael Joseph, Tacoma, with Mayra Elizabeth, Puyallup
MELOY/GRIMMER Patrick Ryan with Lindsay Ann, both of Tacoma
MORGAN/KIM Chanise Lanay with Eunha, both of Gig Harbor
NEWTON/SHEPHERD Kylee Renee with Salvador Sidney Jr., both of Tacoma
O’BRIEN/MICHAEL Kari Lynn with Edward John, both of Tacoma
ORTIZ/ROBISON Michelle Nicole with Drake Alexander, both of Federal Way
PARRON/EVANS Deborah Renee with Kenneth Sr., both of Tacoma
PEARSON/COVERSON Rachelle Marie, Tacoma, with Adrian Brian, Kent
PIERCE/RAINWATER David Alan with Erica Louise, both of Puyallup
REESE/LOTT Nathan Augustus with Levana R., both of Tacoma
RILEY/BLODORN Joseph Albert with Kathryn, both of Lewiston, Calif.
RODRIGUES/DOMINGOS Danielson Monteiro, Tacoma, with Carina Helena Silva, New Bedford, Mass.
RODRIGUEZ/ARREDONDO Aurelio, Issaquah, with Maria R., Tacoma
SALSBERRY/XIE Autumn Sky with Dashi, both of Spanaway
SCHONAUER/SHADLE Kenneth Oscar, Port Orchard, with Donna Joy, Puyallup
SMITH/SMITH Frank Lyle III with Renee Christine, both of Puyallup
SMITH/HENDERSON Sabrina Elena with Xavier Lee, both of Tacoma
SNYDER/DAMAN Morgan Bradley with Sheilagh Mary, both of Renton
STILL/PRICE Michael, Tacoma, with Equilla Antoinette, Fort Worth, Texas
STREETER/GRAY Phillip Rolf with Patricia Kay Ann, both of Eatonville
TELLEZ URBANO/VILLEDA CHAVEZ Alejandra with Gregorio, both of Puyallup
TUIVAIAVE/FAAITU Jesse Pesamino with Nofoaluma, both of Tacoma
VAN WINKLE/McCAY Chad Christopher, Puyallup, with Alicia Lynn, Chehalis
VORONTSOVA/BALOV Lyudmila with Oleksii, both of Tacoma
WALKER/WILSON Danielle Eliza with Colby Leon, both of JBLM
WHITCOMB/PENG Tyler James with Zhuoying, both of Tacoma
WILKINSON/WOODARD Dale Alan with Brigitte Rene, both of Edgewood
YOSHIKAWA/DOORNBOS Molly Alexis with Mathew Allen, both of Tacoma
