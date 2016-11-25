Local

November 25, 2016 10:22 AM

Marriage licenses for week ending Nov. 25, 2016

The News Tribune

ACOSTA/BLAKEY Edwardo Anastasio with Myra Celeste, both of Bonney Lake

AKERS/CURETTE Lonn Edward with Diana Veronica, both of Puyallup

ANDRES/ANDRES Charlotte, Mound, Minn., with Shawn, Eatonville

BELL/FOSTER Levi, Seattle, with Girtha Mae, Tacoma

BOLAR/MILLER Joice Ann with Kevin Nathaniel, both of Tacoma

BURGESS/ALFORD Desiree with Ronald Robbie, both of Kent

BURK/BANZE Tracy Ann with Patricia Lynn, both of Lacey

CARROLL/WOINOWSKY Grant Owen with Steven Isakson, both of Tacoma

CHAPMAN/PIKE Kyle Joseph I., Auburn, with Alicia Renee, Tacoma

CHOI/LEE Jae Yoon, Gig Harbor, with Jisoo, Coquitlam, B.C.

CHU/MOLINA BENITEZ Young Jin with Maria Del Carmen, both of Federal Way

COLLINS/YOO Jeremy James, Puyallup, with Hyo Joung, Federal Way

CORY/TOWNSEND Philip Raymond with Lisa Marie, both of Tacoma

DASCH/HAP John Michael, Anchorage, Alaska, with Chorvyvann, Puyallup

DORMAN/MILLER Johnny James with Mary Ann, both of Lakewood

EPLEY/SULLIVAN Alan George with Hailie Bob, both of Tacoma

FAWCETT/TAYLOR Mikel Shane with Christopher Aaron, both of Tacoma

FREDERICKSEN/DALHAUS Renee Marie with Garrett Cole, both of Sacramento, Calif.

FRESNARES-NAVA/BAUTISTA Leticia with Diaz Eli Gustavo, both of Lakewood

HART/HALL Allison Nicole with Maurice Darnell, both of Tacoma

HAWKINS/TERRELL Nicole Cherie with Delisa Monae, both of University Place

HAZLETT/O’HAGAN Mason Joseph, Olympia, with Shelby Maria, Tacoma

HERNANDEZ/TURNER Rachael Jaclyn with Michael Anthony, both of Buckley

HILL/LANGLEY Ladedra Monique with James Lamar-canty, both of Tacoma

JOHNSON/CORWIN Erinann Renee with Joshua James Michael, both of Puyallup

KITCHEN/DAVIS Aubrey with Carson, both of Tacoma

LAMB/TAYLOR Adam David with Andrea Jean, both of Lakewood

LANOUE/MACK Erik James with Shauna Alexandria, both of Tacoma

LARA ZALDIVAR/ESTRADA Jose Gabriel with Cira Brenda, both of Tacoma

LE GIANG/PHAN Truong with Vy Nhat, both of Tacoma

LEITE/RESOP Janie Lynn with James Rudolph Jr., both of Tacoma

LOUIS/RETTERATH Joshclyn Cory with Olivia Joy, both of Eatonville

LOWIS/SVEHLA Jennifer A. with Casey J., both of Spanaway

MADSEN/HINKLEY Catina Marie with James Mark II, both of Yelm

MARR/BATTISTESSA Nicole Marie with Jacob Howard, both of Puyallup

MARSHALL/BELLE George Franklin Jr. with Violet Theresa, both of Puyallup

McGLOTHLIN/BAILEY Courtney Jlynn Kathryn Mary with Phillip Christopher, both of Bonney Lake

McLAIN/AUGUST Michael Joseph, Tacoma, with Mayra Elizabeth, Puyallup

MELOY/GRIMMER Patrick Ryan with Lindsay Ann, both of Tacoma

MORGAN/KIM Chanise Lanay with Eunha, both of Gig Harbor

NEWTON/SHEPHERD Kylee Renee with Salvador Sidney Jr., both of Tacoma

O’BRIEN/MICHAEL Kari Lynn with Edward John, both of Tacoma

ORTIZ/ROBISON Michelle Nicole with Drake Alexander, both of Federal Way

PARRON/EVANS Deborah Renee with Kenneth Sr., both of Tacoma

PEARSON/COVERSON Rachelle Marie, Tacoma, with Adrian Brian, Kent

PIERCE/RAINWATER David Alan with Erica Louise, both of Puyallup

REESE/LOTT Nathan Augustus with Levana R., both of Tacoma

RILEY/BLODORN Joseph Albert with Kathryn, both of Lewiston, Calif.

RODRIGUES/DOMINGOS Danielson Monteiro, Tacoma, with Carina Helena Silva, New Bedford, Mass.

RODRIGUEZ/ARREDONDO Aurelio, Issaquah, with Maria R., Tacoma

SALSBERRY/XIE Autumn Sky with Dashi, both of Spanaway

SCHONAUER/SHADLE Kenneth Oscar, Port Orchard, with Donna Joy, Puyallup

SMITH/SMITH Frank Lyle III with Renee Christine, both of Puyallup

SMITH/HENDERSON Sabrina Elena with Xavier Lee, both of Tacoma

SNYDER/DAMAN Morgan Bradley with Sheilagh Mary, both of Renton

STILL/PRICE Michael, Tacoma, with Equilla Antoinette, Fort Worth, Texas

STREETER/GRAY Phillip Rolf with Patricia Kay Ann, both of Eatonville

TELLEZ URBANO/VILLEDA CHAVEZ Alejandra with Gregorio, both of Puyallup

TUIVAIAVE/FAAITU Jesse Pesamino with Nofoaluma, both of Tacoma

VAN WINKLE/McCAY Chad Christopher, Puyallup, with Alicia Lynn, Chehalis

VORONTSOVA/BALOV Lyudmila with Oleksii, both of Tacoma

WALKER/WILSON Danielle Eliza with Colby Leon, both of JBLM

WHITCOMB/PENG Tyler James with Zhuoying, both of Tacoma

WILKINSON/WOODARD Dale Alan with Brigitte Rene, both of Edgewood

YOSHIKAWA/DOORNBOS Molly Alexis with Mathew Allen, both of Tacoma

