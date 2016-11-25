He may be Dozer to you, but the girls call him Romeo

Dozer is a stud and the ladies know it.
The 23-year-old male Pacific walrus is on loan to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium for breeding purposes.
Like the beloved E.T. who died in 2015, Dozer has a repertoire of sounds to woo members of the fairer sex: whistles, bellows, grunts and clacks.
“During the breeding season the male displays both visually and vocally to the female,” explains Rocky Shores senior staff biologist Lisa Triggs.
Dozer, and his female companions Joan and Basilla, can be seen in the Rocky Shores area at the zoo for several months. His services were arranged through the Walrus Conservation Consortium, which is dedicated to aiding the imperiled species.
There are just 14 Pacific walruses in accredited zoos and aquariums in the United States.
Dozer is expected to show signs of rut in late December. Male walruses eat large quantities of food and gain huge amounts of weight in preparation for breeding, Triggs said.
A dominant male will breed with as many females as possible and will not take time to eat while fiercely protecting his territory.
Though he has no competition, the 3,650-pound walrus sports a pair of 17-inch long tusks, which are really elongated canine teeth.
Female walruses generally reach sexually maturity between 8 and 10 years old. Males come into breeding age at around 10 years old and remain fertile well into their 20s, Triggs said.
