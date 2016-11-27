Gig Harbor post office looks for new location

1:29 3, 2, 1 ... annual Christmas tree lighting brightens Tacoma Pause

1:54 Quite a Thanksgiving: Midwife runs triathlon, breaks fingers, delivers baby

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum

2:40 DuPont's tree problems have roots in Weyerhaeuser

3:30 The work of the Tacoma Needle Exchange

2:37 Restaurateur C.J. Singh is missing

2:25 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on game status of Earl Thomas, Justin Britt, more

2:54 Highlights: Sumner can't keep up late in 45-21 4A semifinal loss to Camas

2:39 Fine-tune your beer radar with two new joints