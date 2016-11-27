Body found in sound near University Place

The body of a man was recovered Sunday from Puget Sound near the spot where a missing Tacoma restaurant owner’s car was found.
A passenger on an Amtrak train spotted the body wedged between rocks and called 911. The Pierce County sheriff’s dive team recovered the body.
Authorities said it’s possible the body is that of Chiranjiv “C.J.” Singh, 44, but they don’t yet know. The Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy Monday and identify the man.
Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said the death does not appear suspicious.
Singh is co-founder of Gateway to India on Sixth Avenue.
His family reported him missing last week. His car was found at Titlow Beach, which is a quarter-mile from the Tacoma Narrows bridges.
Singh’s family said they talked him out of jumping from the bridge in May and he suffered from depression while going through a divorce.
The body recovered Sunday was found about a half mile from Day Island, near University Place.
Tacoma police, the agency investigating Singh’s disappearance, were notified and were letting Singh’s family know about the development.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
