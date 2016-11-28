Body identified as popular Tacoma restaurant owner

A week after a popular restaurant owner went missing, his body was found in Puget Sound not far from where he left his car in Tacoma.
On Monday, Pierce County medical examiners confirmed it was Chiranjiv “C.J.” Singh who was found about a half-mile from Day Island.
The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy. Investigators said the death does not appear suspicious.
Singh, 44, was reported missing last week. His car was found Nov. 20 parked at Titlow Beach, leading some to worry he may have jumped from one of the Tacoma Narrows bridge spans.
Family members said Singh was suffering from depressing while going through a divorce, and had threatened to take his own life in May.
More recently, loved ones said Singh seemed fine and was supposed to leave for India the day after his car found.
Singh was a well-known and beloved greeter at his family’s Sixth Avenue restaurant, Gateway to India. He and his brother also ran a restaurant in Gig Harbor and manned a food stand at four farmers markets in Tacoma and Puyallup.
“Half of the town knows him,” Singh’s sister, Kuljinder Kour, told The News Tribune after reporting him missing. “Anywhere we go people say ‘Hi, C.J.’ and he goes and hugs them.”
An Amtrak train passenger spotted the body Sunday and a sheriff’s dive team recovered him.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments