Man’s body recovered from Carbon River

The body of a man was pulled from the Carbon River near South Prairie on Monday afternoon, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Two Sheriff’s Department divers recovered the body in the river near the intersection of Pioneer Way East and South Prairie-Carbon River Road East after being dispatched shortly before 3 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The man, in his mid-80s, had been missing for some time, Troyer said. Clothes had been found in the river, he said, and the man’s truck and wallet had been found nearby.
Pierce County medical examiners had not yet confirmed the man’s identity, Troyer said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
