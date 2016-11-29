Fallen Lakewood police officers remembered

The four Lakewood police officers who were gunned down on Nov. 29, 2009, were honored Tuesday in a ceremony outside the coffee shop where the incident occurred. Representatives from Lakewood police and West Pierce Fire & Rescue watched as four old flags were lowered and replaced at the memorial for Sgt. Mark Renninger, Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronnie Owens. "The flags were looking pretty tattered," Zaro said. "To replace the flags renews the memories of our officers. It's a nice way to keep their memory alive."
Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Local

Thanksgiving meal brings Lakewood neighbors together

Dozens of residents of Springbrook, a low-income neighborhood in Lakewood, gathered at CenterForce to enjoy a free Thanksgiving dinner served by a neighborhood group, Springbrook Connections. One of the volunteers, Springbrook resident Alyce Brame-Galyean, hopes the dinner can bring what she described a disenfranchised community with a lot of disconnections together. "We are all in this together," she said. "Why can't we help each other to get along. That's the deal. That's all I am doing."

