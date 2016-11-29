Local
Fallen Lakewood police officers remembered
The four Lakewood police officers who were gunned down on Nov. 29, 2009, were honored Tuesday in a ceremony outside the coffee shop where the incident occurred. Representatives from Lakewood police and West Pierce Fire & Rescue watched as four old flags were lowered and replaced at the memorial for Sgt. Mark Renninger, Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronnie Owens. "The flags were looking pretty tattered," Zaro said. "To replace the flags renews the memories of our officers. It's a nice way to keep their memory alive."Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com