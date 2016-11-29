4-car crash snarls state Route 16 in Gig Harbor

A four-car non-injury crash Tuesday evening blocked all but one lane of westbound state Route 16 in Gig Harbor, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash, at the weigh station west of the 36th Street exit, happened just before 5:45 p.m., state Trooper Todd Bartolac said.
“They kind of did a pinball machine thing,” Bartolac said. “One went up into the trees, one went into the jersey barrier.”
The lanes were closed until tow trucks could remove the three stricken vehicles, Bartolac added. The lanes were closed for about an hour before reopening.
