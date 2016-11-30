Man, 84, found in Carbon River is identified

A man found drowned in the Carbon River near South Prairie was identified Wednesday as 84-year-old Robert Olive.
A passerby spotted Olive’s body just before 3 p.m. Monday near Pioneer Way East and South Prairie-Carbon River Road East.
Divers with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department recovered the body and found articles of Olive’s clothing in the water.
His truck and wallet were found nearby.
“It looked like he slid or fell down where he went in the water by his truck,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
