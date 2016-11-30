Missing mom, 21, and baby last seen leaving for Tenino

An alert has been issued for a welfare check on a 21-year-old mother and her 5-month-old son who were last seen heading toward Tenino.
The Anacortes Police Department reports that Elizabeth Brooke Rogers and her infant son, Alexander, have not been seen or heard from since Nov. 17. At that time, the pair had spent time with family in the 1500 block of K Avenue when Rogers said she was going to her grandparents’ home in Tenino in south Thurston County.
However, she never showed up, according to police.
Police believe the two could be living in Rogers’ white 2000 Chevrolet Malibu with Washington license plate number ATU5070. Police also believe they may have traveled to Aberdeen, Enumclaw, Tacoma or even Portland, Oregon. Rogers has no phone.
Rogers is a white female who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and long hair that was recently dyed black. Alexander was last seen wearing a brown bear onesie. He has blue eyes, no hair and two bottom teeth.
Anyone with information is asked to call 360-428-3211.
