Interstate 5 southbound closed at milepost 78 in Chehalis due to crash; expect long delay

All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 were closed at milepost 78 Thursday morning due to a serious crash involving a semi-trailer at West Street in Chehalis, according to theWashington State Department of Transportation.
The crash was reported about 6:40 a.m. Crews are working to clear debris and diesel fuel from the roadway. The driver of the truck is being airlifted to a hospital, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn.
There is no estimated time for reopening the highway. Southbound I-5 traffic is being detoured onto Chamber Way to Louisiana Avenue to State Route 6, and returning to I-5.
Drivers should expect long delays, use an alternate route or delay travel.
The truck rolled over and struck the West Street overpass, said WSDOT spokesperson Tamara Greenwell. Debris from the truck also struck other vehicles, and a “subtantial amount of diesel fuel” was spilled.
Officials from the state’s bridge preservation office are on the scene to check the structural integrity of the overpass, and the Department of Ecology are on the scene to clean up the fuel, Greenwell said.
“The goal right now is to get one lane open,” Greenwell said.
Comments