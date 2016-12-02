Zoolights canceled Friday night

More than 600,000 festive lights at Zoolights will not twinkle for delighted visitors Friday night.
The popular holiday display was canceled for the evening due to a power outage, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium announced at 4:25 p.m.
Crews from Tacoma Power are working to restore electricity, which cut out on zoo grounds about noon.
A high-voltage power line fuse that supplies power to the zoo was affected. It’s unclear when power will be back up.
The zoo used generators to stay open during daylight hours and closed for the day at 4 p.m.
Zoo officials said they will have an update on the outage later Friday night.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments