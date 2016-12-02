22 cases of mumps reported in Auburn

The number of Auburn residents with mumps has risen to 22, according to Public Health Seattle & King County.
Five cases have been confirmed, 17 are probable cases and four others are being investigated.
Officials said 15 of the patients involve children from 5 to 17 and all were vaccinated against the mumps.
“Because some people do not respond to the vaccine and mumps spreads easily from person to person, outbreaks can still occur in vaccinated populations,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin with the health department. “But, if unvaccinated, many, many, more people would become ill.”
Public Health is working with the Auburn School District to identify other potential cases.
Officials said anyone with symptoms – fever, headache and swelling of the cheeks and jaw - should stay away from other and not attend school for five days after their glands swell.
The first three cases of mumps in Auburn were reported Tuesday.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
