Tacoma man, 49, flown to Harborview after rollover crash in Grays Harbor County

A 49-year-old Tacoma man was flown to Haborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday night after he lost control of his vehicle and it rolled, according to the Washington State Patrol.
About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the man was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 101, near the town of Amanda Park, in his 2003 Dodge Neon. It was at milepost 131 that he lost control of his vehicle, veered into the southbound lane, drove into the southbound ditch and rolled his car. It landed on its wheels.
The man was thought to be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the state patrol.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
