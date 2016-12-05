Marriage licenses for week ending Dec. 2, 2016

ADAM/MOORE Michelle I. with Cory N., both of Graham
ALEXIA/WILLIS Leah M. with Bryan D., both of Spanaway
ALVAREZ/SHENEFELT Felicia A. with Eugene W., both of Tacoma
ANGEL/HAYWARD Francisco H. with Geraldine M.., both of University Place
AUSTIN/KRZEMIEN Jennifer C. with Joseph M. III., both of Puyallup
BARTON/SULLIVAN Steven M. with Kimberley S., both of Buckley
BECKETT/HUNT Kayla M. with Bradley T.P., both of Puyallup
BENITEZ/CHALCRAFT Carolina M. with Jared S., both of University Place
BENNETT/HOVDE Harold M. with Kari S., both of Tacoma
BESARRA/ALAGADAN Adonis B with Richelle S., both of Spanaway
BLOCK/JOHNSON Quianna A., Tacoma, with Mark A., SeaTac
BOYD/BERRY Gary A., Shady Cove, Ore., with Nicole L., Aumsville, Ore.
BRENNER/BUGSCH Chelsea A. with Christopher A., both of Tacoma
BROWER/FULLMER Ryan J., Graham, with Julianne, Everett
BURNAZ/CHOI Alicia M., with Kyung A., both of Tacoma
BURNHAM/TURNER Brian K. with Kristi D., both of Puyallup
CHAMBERS/QUAINTANCE Malik K.C., Fairbanks, Alaska, with Scott T., Tacoma
CHMIELEWSKI/PHILLIPS Jakub with Amber N., both of Gig Harbor
COBON LOPEZ/MAZARIEGOS LOPEZ Albert J. with Yussiry K., both of Lakewood
CORBETT/HALL Britney A. with Corey M., both of Sumner
CRUMMITT/VISSIA Malinda S., Fort Leonard, Mo., with Adam J., JBLM
DOWLING/GONZALEZ Sabrina R.A. with Roman R., both of Tacoma
DUKES/RICHARD Deayerius K., Lakewood, with Tevon L., Tacoma
EDIE/TRINH Raymon S. with Tuyen N., both of Tacoma
ELWIN/BUNCE Amanda R. with Lucas J., both of Lake Tapps
FIELDS/ELLIS Gregory A. with Carol A., both of Gig Harbor
FIORITO/RUSSELL Jeannine M. with William F., both of Mercer Island
FISCHER/BRAGDON Daniel E. with Carrie A., both of Tacoma
FLORES HERNANDEZ/NIEVES DEL VALLE Jaime I with Magali L., both of Tacoma
GALLEGOS/GARCIA MANZO Galvan R. with Teresita D., both of Tacoma
GARVERT/CREED Justin J. with Alicia D., both of Tacoma
GASS/ELMORE Timothy A. with Rebecca M., both of Steilacoom
GETTEMY/WILLOUGHBY John W. with Ashley, both of Tacoma
GILES/JENDRO Steven A. with Kathryn E., both of Puyallup
GIST/FRIDAY Breonna O., Tacoma, with Marcus L., Portsmouth, Va.
GONZALEZ-GONZALEZ/BARRETT Juan A. with Naomi R.R., both of Lakewood
GRANTHAM/McWHORTER Thomas A., JBLM, with Tiffan y N., Columbus, Ga.
GREENE/JACOBS Sterling A. with Devyn A.R., both of Tacoma
GUICE/McLAURIN Raven S. with Alexis V., both of Tacoma
HARRIS/BURTON Jennifer L. with Dennis L., both of Tacoma
HARTMANN/JASPER Matthew A., with Abigail M., both of Honolulu, Hawaii
HEROUX/HEROUX Jessica L. with James M., both of JBLM
HOLCOMBE/CARLOS Marisa E. with Jose A., both of Tacoma
IBARRA/GARCIA-MARQUEZ Pamela with Adrian, both of Tacoma
JENNESS/DORSEY Justin T. with Gabriel R., both of Lakewood
JOHNSON/CLAXTON Michael E. with Regina M., both of Tacoma
JONES/LOUCKS Jasmine L., University Place, with Christopher L, Tacoma
KABRICK/DUBALARI Samantha M. with Igor Jr., both of Tacoma
KAYDUS/TORRES Jeramy P. with Pebbles M.L., both of Puyallup
KEAV/OU Sovannara, Tacoma, with Ponleu, Federal Way
KITCHENS/GUARACHI BRAVO Brett L. with Juana N., both of Steilacoom
KNAPP.SMITH Justin J. with Emily M., both of JBLM
KRYSHTAPOVYCH/UKHATOV Lilia V., Tacoma, with Oleh O., Federal Way
KUEHNEL/LAMBERT Ralph E. with Tammie M., both of Spanaway
KYLE/TACKEBERRY Madison R., Auburn with Paul L. III JBLM
LAIRD/SAKAIHARA Devin P., Tacoma, with Kurumi, Tokyo, Japan
LATHAM/ROSAS Jamarlon T., JBLM, with Nancy M., Tacoma
LAWSON/JONAH Jerry A. with Huda F., both of Sumner
LOPEZ/RAMIREZ DIAZ Carmen L., Hillsboro, Ore., with Gilberto, Tacoma
LOPEZ/MENDEZ Moraima with Juan F., both of Spanaway
MANNING/HERING Melinda R., Spokane, with Brian J., Dulles, Va.
MANTANONA/EVERITT David R. with Yvonne M. , both of Spanaway
MARTINEZ/MAS Augustin with Cynthia, both of Tacoma
McLENDON/EDWARDS Sokhaa M.B., Roy, with Devante A., Spanaway
MEGRATH/CHAPMAN Nicholas D. with Karina J.P., both of Spanaway
MESSLER/BUTENKO Joseph R., with Annastasha R., both of Tacoma
MODLIN/KELLISON Wendy D. with John R. III, both of Lynnwood
MOORE/GOCHNOUR Sean N., Puyallup, with Marie E., Tacoma
MUNDELL/WOOD Nicholas H. with Chelsie C., both of Tacoma
MURRAY/CUNANAN Larry Jr. with Doreen C., both of Puyallup
NELSON/GAMEZ CISNEROS Daylon J., Tacoma, with Brittney J., Fresno, Calif.
OLSEN/GARRETT Keri R. with John J., both of Buckley
OTUONYE/ASSOUAN Solomon O. with Bossan S., both of Lakewood
PARSONS/HUTCHINSON Nicole L. with Dylan L., both of Puyallup
PATTON/DAVENPORT David M.J., Tukwila, with Rajean A., Tacoma
PENDLETON/MARTINEZ GARCIA Darrius A. with Jinangely, both of Lakewood
PESTANA/LEWIS Damien J. with Tara L., both of Tacoma
RAGHUBANSI/LANGU Shrigya with Benson M., both of Olympia
REILLY/PEYCKE Nykyahope L. with Tabitha D., both of SeaTac
REYNARD/BURNS Eric P. with Audrey L., both of Tacoma
RHODES/CLYMER Forrest W. with Anastacia K., both of Gig Harbor
RIPLOW/SPARKS Thomas J. with Skyler A., both of Tacoma
RIVERA/SHAW Robert C., Lynnwood, with Jody L., Fircrest
ROBINSON/PANCAKE Jonathan G. with Matthew R., both of Spanaway
ROSAL/VILLACRUZES Patrick L. with Joan R., both of Kent
RUGER/LIU Michael C. with Hongxia, both of Tacoma
RY/JONES-MUNN Ron, Tacoma, with Alexis L., Seattle
SALZMAN/COLE Kevin I. with Juleigh M., both of Edgewood
SAYLE/YOSHIDA Trevor I. with Aki, both of Renton
SCHACHTEL/BASHER Daniel T. with Jeanette A., both of Tacoma
SIMMONS/HAMPTON Jamaia L. with Willetta E.B., both of Lakewood
SWANSON/SOW Heather D., Auburn, with Mbaye, Tacoma
TADURAN/GUITANG Wendy S., Lakewood, with Justin R.A., Lacey
TAKATA/ORWIG Kimberlee J. with Jeffery C., both of Bonney Lake
TEJEDA CORONA/DE JESUS CORSINO Antonio with Angel M., both of Seattle
THATCHER/JUAREZ-GARCIA James D. Jr. with Isamar D., both of Lakewood
TRENT/WILFONG John W. with Peter A., both of Steilacoom
TROUTMAN/WARD David M. with Kimberly R., both of Tacoma
VAHOOREBKE/CELMER Nicholas E. with Jennifer A.W., both of Tacoma
VILLANUEVA/BENOIT Christopher J. with Andrea L., both of Tacoma
VOORHIES/ANDERSON Jay E. with Denise E., both of Anaconda, Mont.
WANG/HILL Chuchu with Philip B., both of Tacoma
WHITE/BOWDEN Vince N. with Katrina K., both of Puyallup
WIESE/TRAJERA Philip D. with Jennifer L., both of Lakewood
WOODALL/DALEY Karen Y., Tacoma, with Reed J. Jr., Edgewood
WOODRUFF/STAGG Shante N. with Jamell U.R., both of Tacoma
ZAVALA ORTEGA/OCAMPO HERNANDEZ Yemarely with Damian, both of Tacoma
