December 5, 2016 11:35 AM

Marriage licenses for week ending Dec. 2, 2016

The News Tribune

ADAM/MOORE Michelle I. with Cory N., both of Graham

ALEXIA/WILLIS Leah M. with Bryan D., both of Spanaway

ALVAREZ/SHENEFELT Felicia A. with Eugene W., both of Tacoma

ANGEL/HAYWARD Francisco H. with Geraldine M.., both of University Place

AUSTIN/KRZEMIEN Jennifer C. with Joseph M. III., both of Puyallup

BARTON/SULLIVAN Steven M. with Kimberley S., both of Buckley

BECKETT/HUNT Kayla M. with Bradley T.P., both of Puyallup

BENITEZ/CHALCRAFT Carolina M. with Jared S., both of University Place

BENNETT/HOVDE Harold M. with Kari S., both of Tacoma

BESARRA/ALAGADAN Adonis B with Richelle S., both of Spanaway

BLOCK/JOHNSON Quianna A., Tacoma, with Mark A., SeaTac

BOYD/BERRY Gary A., Shady Cove, Ore., with Nicole L., Aumsville, Ore.

BRENNER/BUGSCH Chelsea A. with Christopher A., both of Tacoma

BROWER/FULLMER Ryan J., Graham, with Julianne, Everett

BURNAZ/CHOI Alicia M., with Kyung A., both of Tacoma

BURNHAM/TURNER Brian K. with Kristi D., both of Puyallup

CHAMBERS/QUAINTANCE Malik K.C., Fairbanks, Alaska, with Scott T., Tacoma

CHMIELEWSKI/PHILLIPS Jakub with Amber N., both of Gig Harbor

COBON LOPEZ/MAZARIEGOS LOPEZ Albert J. with Yussiry K., both of Lakewood

CORBETT/HALL Britney A. with Corey M., both of Sumner

CRUMMITT/VISSIA Malinda S., Fort Leonard, Mo., with Adam J., JBLM

DOWLING/GONZALEZ Sabrina R.A. with Roman R., both of Tacoma

DUKES/RICHARD Deayerius K., Lakewood, with Tevon L., Tacoma

EDIE/TRINH Raymon S. with Tuyen N., both of Tacoma

ELWIN/BUNCE Amanda R. with Lucas J., both of Lake Tapps

FIELDS/ELLIS Gregory A. with Carol A., both of Gig Harbor

FIORITO/RUSSELL Jeannine M. with William F., both of Mercer Island

FISCHER/BRAGDON Daniel E. with Carrie A., both of Tacoma

FLORES HERNANDEZ/NIEVES DEL VALLE Jaime I with Magali L., both of Tacoma

GALLEGOS/GARCIA MANZO Galvan R. with Teresita D., both of Tacoma

GARVERT/CREED Justin J. with Alicia D., both of Tacoma

GASS/ELMORE Timothy A. with Rebecca M., both of Steilacoom

GETTEMY/WILLOUGHBY John W. with Ashley, both of Tacoma

GILES/JENDRO Steven A. with Kathryn E., both of Puyallup

GIST/FRIDAY Breonna O., Tacoma, with Marcus L., Portsmouth, Va.

GONZALEZ-GONZALEZ/BARRETT Juan A. with Naomi R.R., both of Lakewood

GRANTHAM/McWHORTER Thomas A., JBLM, with Tiffan y N., Columbus, Ga.

GREENE/JACOBS Sterling A. with Devyn A.R., both of Tacoma

GUICE/McLAURIN Raven S. with Alexis V., both of Tacoma

HARRIS/BURTON Jennifer L. with Dennis L., both of Tacoma

HARTMANN/JASPER Matthew A., with Abigail M., both of Honolulu, Hawaii

HEROUX/HEROUX Jessica L. with James M., both of JBLM

HOLCOMBE/CARLOS Marisa E. with Jose A., both of Tacoma

IBARRA/GARCIA-MARQUEZ Pamela with Adrian, both of Tacoma

JENNESS/DORSEY Justin T. with Gabriel R., both of Lakewood

JOHNSON/CLAXTON Michael E. with Regina M., both of Tacoma

JONES/LOUCKS Jasmine L., University Place, with Christopher L, Tacoma

KABRICK/DUBALARI Samantha M. with Igor Jr., both of Tacoma

KAYDUS/TORRES Jeramy P. with Pebbles M.L., both of Puyallup

KEAV/OU Sovannara, Tacoma, with Ponleu, Federal Way

KITCHENS/GUARACHI BRAVO Brett L. with Juana N., both of Steilacoom

KNAPP.SMITH Justin J. with Emily M., both of JBLM

KRYSHTAPOVYCH/UKHATOV Lilia V., Tacoma, with Oleh O., Federal Way

KUEHNEL/LAMBERT Ralph E. with Tammie M., both of Spanaway

KYLE/TACKEBERRY Madison R., Auburn with Paul L. III JBLM

LAIRD/SAKAIHARA Devin P., Tacoma, with Kurumi, Tokyo, Japan

LATHAM/ROSAS Jamarlon T., JBLM, with Nancy M., Tacoma

LAWSON/JONAH Jerry A. with Huda F., both of Sumner

LOPEZ/RAMIREZ DIAZ Carmen L., Hillsboro, Ore., with Gilberto, Tacoma

LOPEZ/MENDEZ Moraima with Juan F., both of Spanaway

MANNING/HERING Melinda R., Spokane, with Brian J., Dulles, Va.

MANTANONA/EVERITT David R. with Yvonne M. , both of Spanaway

MARTINEZ/MAS Augustin with Cynthia, both of Tacoma

McLENDON/EDWARDS Sokhaa M.B., Roy, with Devante A., Spanaway

MEGRATH/CHAPMAN Nicholas D. with Karina J.P., both of Spanaway

MESSLER/BUTENKO Joseph R., with Annastasha R., both of Tacoma

MODLIN/KELLISON Wendy D. with John R. III, both of Lynnwood

MOORE/GOCHNOUR Sean N., Puyallup, with Marie E., Tacoma

MUNDELL/WOOD Nicholas H. with Chelsie C., both of Tacoma

MURRAY/CUNANAN Larry Jr. with Doreen C., both of Puyallup

NELSON/GAMEZ CISNEROS Daylon J., Tacoma, with Brittney J., Fresno, Calif.

OLSEN/GARRETT Keri R. with John J., both of Buckley

OTUONYE/ASSOUAN Solomon O. with Bossan S., both of Lakewood

PARSONS/HUTCHINSON Nicole L. with Dylan L., both of Puyallup

PATTON/DAVENPORT David M.J., Tukwila, with Rajean A., Tacoma

PENDLETON/MARTINEZ GARCIA Darrius A. with Jinangely, both of Lakewood

PESTANA/LEWIS Damien J. with Tara L., both of Tacoma

RAGHUBANSI/LANGU Shrigya with Benson M., both of Olympia

REILLY/PEYCKE Nykyahope L. with Tabitha D., both of SeaTac

REYNARD/BURNS Eric P. with Audrey L., both of Tacoma

RHODES/CLYMER Forrest W. with Anastacia K., both of Gig Harbor

RIPLOW/SPARKS Thomas J. with Skyler A., both of Tacoma

RIVERA/SHAW Robert C., Lynnwood, with Jody L., Fircrest

ROBINSON/PANCAKE Jonathan G. with Matthew R., both of Spanaway

ROSAL/VILLACRUZES Patrick L. with Joan R., both of Kent

RUGER/LIU Michael C. with Hongxia, both of Tacoma

RY/JONES-MUNN Ron, Tacoma, with Alexis L., Seattle

SALZMAN/COLE Kevin I. with Juleigh M., both of Edgewood

SAYLE/YOSHIDA Trevor I. with Aki, both of Renton

SCHACHTEL/BASHER Daniel T. with Jeanette A., both of Tacoma

SIMMONS/HAMPTON Jamaia L. with Willetta E.B., both of Lakewood

SWANSON/SOW Heather D., Auburn, with Mbaye, Tacoma

TADURAN/GUITANG Wendy S., Lakewood, with Justin R.A., Lacey

TAKATA/ORWIG Kimberlee J. with Jeffery C., both of Bonney Lake

TEJEDA CORONA/DE JESUS CORSINO Antonio with Angel M., both of Seattle

THATCHER/JUAREZ-GARCIA James D. Jr. with Isamar D., both of Lakewood

TRENT/WILFONG John W. with Peter A., both of Steilacoom

TROUTMAN/WARD David M. with Kimberly R., both of Tacoma

VAHOOREBKE/CELMER Nicholas E. with Jennifer A.W., both of Tacoma

VILLANUEVA/BENOIT Christopher J. with Andrea L., both of Tacoma

VOORHIES/ANDERSON Jay E. with Denise E., both of Anaconda, Mont.

WANG/HILL Chuchu with Philip B., both of Tacoma

WHITE/BOWDEN Vince N. with Katrina K., both of Puyallup

WIESE/TRAJERA Philip D. with Jennifer L., both of Lakewood

WOODALL/DALEY Karen Y., Tacoma, with Reed J. Jr., Edgewood

WOODRUFF/STAGG Shante N. with Jamell U.R., both of Tacoma

ZAVALA ORTEGA/OCAMPO HERNANDEZ Yemarely with Damian, both of Tacoma

