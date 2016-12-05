Local

December 5, 2016 6:52 PM

Public meeting planned to discuss Puget Sound Hospital demolition

By Brynn Grimley

bgrimley@thenewstribune.com

A public meeting will be held Thursday in Tacoma for people to learn about plans to tear down the former Puget Sound Hospital building in Tacoma’s Lincoln district.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department auditorium, 3629 D St. in Tacoma.

Local officials from Pierce County and South Sound 911 will present about the plans to tear down the building and replace it with a public safety communications center for South Sound 911.

For information, see www.southsound 911.org/pscc.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

First day at Wainwright Intermediate School

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos