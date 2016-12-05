Public meeting planned to discuss Puget Sound Hospital demolition

A public meeting will be held Thursday in Tacoma for people to learn about plans to tear down the former Puget Sound Hospital building in Tacoma’s Lincoln district.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department auditorium, 3629 D St. in Tacoma.
Local officials from Pierce County and South Sound 911 will present about the plans to tear down the building and replace it with a public safety communications center for South Sound 911.
For information, see www.southsound 911.org/pscc.
