Alaska Air cancels 35 flights at Sea-Tac Airport Tuesday due to weather

Alaska Air canceled 35 flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Tuesday as a precaution due to the wintry weather forecast.
That is the second day in a row the airline canceled flights.
All canceled flights are from 6 a.m. to noon, which is typically the busiest time at Sea-Tac.
“The number of available gates at the airport is already at capacity, so a notable weather event puts even more pressure on airport operations,” the airline wrote on its blog at 10:42 p.m. Monday. “Pre-cancelling flights prevents congestion and allows our crews to keep up with the workload, especially when deicing is required.”
Customers were directly notified if their flights were canceled, and were offered the chance to change or refund tickets.
On Monday, Alaska Airlines canceled 48 flights impacting 6,300 passengers after snow in the early morning required widespread deicing of aircraft.
“We fell short today and I apologize,” Ben Minicucci, president and COO of Alaska Airlines, said in a statement Monday. “We pride ourselves on running a reliable airline and that didn’t happen today. We’ve staffed up and are working to get our customers to their final destinations as quickly as possible.”
