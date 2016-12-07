This conservative gay man is likely to offend Seattle on Inauguration Day

He’s gay. He’s offensive. And he’s coming to a college campus near you.
The conservative gay pundit and provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos will speak at the University of Washington on Inauguration Day.
Yiannopoulos, a blogger at Breitbart.com, has been on a college campus speaking tour since September. The name of the tour uses a gay slur.
The Jan. 20 appearance at UW’s Kane Hall is being billed as “Make UW Fabulous Again.”
Yiannopoulos’s May 24 appearance at DePaul University ended in a melee when protesters shut down his speech.
He lives to offend, in person and on Twitter, which has banned him.
After the DePaul incident, the Chicago Times wrote:
“He says many idiotic things — ‘The only reason people become feminists is because they’re deeply physically unattractive,’ and ‘I want AIDS! All that attention and weight loss … it’s not a death sentence, it’s more of a lifestyle choice’ are two quips he got off at DePaul before being rudely interrupted — but he says them in a deviously clever way, a way designed to provoke indignant overreaction from the left and shocked delight from the right.”
Like the DePaul appearance, the Jan. 20 UW speech is being sponsored by College Republicans.
Yiannopoulos denies he is a member of the alt-right movement — what some call white nationalism — but has said, “We’re fellow travelers on some issues.”
The UW College Republicans said on their Facebook page that a 30-minute Q and A session will follow Yiannopoulos’s speech.
President Elect Donald Trump named Stephen Bannon, executive chairman of Breitbart News, to be White House counselor. Some have speculated that the British Yiannopoulos might also play a role in the new administration.
Incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn said of Yiannopoulos: “He’s definitely, he’s one of the most different, one of the most brave people that I’ve ever met.”
Tickets are free for students, $10 at the door for nonstudents.
