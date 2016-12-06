Freezing weather leads to multiple pileups, State Patrol says

A five-car collision between Sumner and Orting blocked the eastbound lanes of state Route 162 for more than an hour Tuesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Nobody was injured in the crash, which happened about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of SR 162 and Pioneer Way East, State Patrol spokesman Todd Bartolac said.
Freezing temperatures may have contributed to the crash, Bartolac said.
The cold weather is also believed to have caused a six-car pileup a little after 6 p.m. on the southbound onramp to Interstate 5 from Pacific Avenue in Lacey, Bartolac said.
Nobody was injured in that crash and the cars were cleared wtihin an hour.
“I think people are not paying attention and they’re finding out they cannot stop as fast in traffic, and they start playing bumper cars,” Bartolac said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
