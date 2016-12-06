Freezing weather leads to multiple pileups, State Patrol says

2:02 First Creek Middle School's Whole Child Initiative Pause

2:49 Whole Child Initiative turns the tables on school discipline

3:43 Lorenzo Romar previews Gonzaga, talks Nigel Williams-Goss

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:41 "Someone intentionally fired multiple rounds into the window"

2:06 Pete Carroll confirms Earl Thomas out for season

2:39 Fine-tune your beer radar with two new joints

1:56 Give InKind to coordinate helping friends and family

1:01 Tire-eating pothole filled, but legend lives on