Shuttles offered, ramps to close for Tacoma officer’s memorial

Streets will be closed and parking scarce Friday as the Tacoma Dome hosts a memorial for slain Tacoma police officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez.
The 1 p.m. event will be open to the public. Pierce Transit will provide free shuttles to the Dome. Parking will be at Cheney Stadium, 2502 S. Tyler St.
The shuttles will run from the ballpark to the Dome from 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for the 1 p.m. event. Return shuttles will start at 3:30 p.m. and run until everyone is returned to their vehicles.
Pierce Transit noted that the pre-memorial procession, which will leave Joint Base Lewis-McChord at 10:30 a.m., will affect many bus routes. Riders were asked to check twitter.com/PierceTransit or call 253-581-8000 for details.
After leaving JBLM, the procession, which is expected to include hundreds of vehicles, will go north on South Tacoma Way, then turn at East D Street to reach the Dome.
The state Department of Transportation will close freeway exits to accommodate the procession.
From 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., the East 26th Street exits from northbound Interstate 705 and southbound Interstate 5 will be closed. Exits to northbound I-705 will remain open.
From about 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., three ramps at the I-5/state Route 512 interchange will be closed:
▪ The northbound I-5 ramp to westbound state Route 512.
▪ The southbound I-5 ramp to westbound state Route 512 and South Tacoma Way.
▪ The eastbound state Route 512 ramp to southbound I-5.
The Transportation Department will use its overhead signs on the freeways to alert motorists of the ramp closures.
The closure times are approximate and could change, the department said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
How to help
The Tacoma Police Department has had many inquiries from the community about how to help in the wake of this tragedy. Two funds have been established.
If you wish to support his legacy, donate to the Officer Jake Gutierrez Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank or online at tpcrimestoppers.com.
To donate to the memorial service, write checks to the Tacoma Police Department. Drop them off at any police station or mail them to Tacoma Police Department, 3701 S. Pine St., Tacoma WA 98409.
There have been reports of fake Go Fund Me memorial pages for Gutierrez, officials said. The real funds are at Wells Fargo and Crime Stoppers.
Read more at tinyurl.com/gw9etmd.
Comments