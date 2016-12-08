Elderly bicyclist killed near Graham identified

A 74-year-old bicyclist who died Wednesday after being struck by a dump truck near Graham while pedaling a mountain bike on Kapowsin Highway has been identified as John Chambers.
Officials said Chambers was often seen riding his bike in the area. He lived in a nearby group home.
Chambers was riding east on the highway when a dump truck traveling in the same direction struck him just before noon in the 14100 block.
Emergency personnel performed CPR, but Chambers was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver stopped after the collision and was cooperating with investigators, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
It’s unclear what caused the accident.
