December 8, 2016 12:12 PM

Puget Sound Hospital demolition meeting for tonight canceled

By Brynn Grimley

Tonight's community meeting to learn about the demolition of the former Puget Sound Hospital and future site plans has been rescheduled because of the potential snow expected to hit the region around the evening commute.

The meeting is rescheduled for Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department auditorium.

Pierce County and South Sound 911 officials will talk about plans to tear down the empty hospital buildings and build a South Sound 911 communications campus in its place.

For more information visit www.southsound911.org/pscc

