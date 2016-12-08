Woman in wheelchair killed crossing Tacoma street

A Tacoma woman was hit by a vehicle and killed while crossing East Portland Avenue in her motorized wheelchair Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tacoma Fire Department and Pierce County medical examiners.
The 42-year-old woman was crossing Portland Avenue at East 51st Street about 1:15 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle, Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke said.
Medical examiners identified her as Marsha Wilson. She was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where she later died.
Tacoma police are investigating the fatal crash.
Kenny Ocker
