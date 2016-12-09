Live updates: Memorial underway for fallen police officer

12:30 p.m.: Justin Murrell, a law enforcement officer who lives outside Graham, came to the funeral procession with his daughters, Stella, 10 and Camille, 4. The three stood gamely in the rain as Murrell held soaked neon yellow and pink posters with hearts drawn on them.
Murrell, an officer for 12 years, wanted to show his daughters how the law enforcement community comes together during a tragedy like this, he said.
“I wanted them to see how powerful it can be when everyone comes together, especially in law enforcement,” he said. “It’s a very tragic event but it’s something that, every call we go to, every day... it’s very important for my girls to know how important our time is together when I’m at home, and when I’m at work it’s a different story.”
— Candice Ruud
11:58 a.m.: A pipe band led the procession up to the Dome, followed by five mounted officers and an officer leading a saddled horse with no rider — only black riding boots, facing backward, tucked backward into stirrups.
Gutierrez’s patrol car was slowly driven behind the horses, its emergency lights shrouded in black. A black band that read, “In memory of Officer Jake Gutierrez,” was affixed to its side.
The flag draped casket was removed from the hearse and slowly walked in.
Minutes later, the mounted honor guard left, and uniformed officers and their families began spilling onto the street from a back parking lot, heading into the Dome after standing guard during the procession route.
At the top of the exhibition hall entrance, marksmen stood watch.
— Candice Ruud
11:52 a.m.: Cecilia Kariuki lives right next to Tacoma police headquarters on Pine Street. She and other onlookers were photographing the procession honoring Officer Gutierrez as it moved down South Tacoma Way towards his memorial service at the Tacoma Dome.
“I just came to pay my last respects,” she said.
— Debbie Cafazzo
11:49 a.m.: The casket bearing Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez is being carried into the Tacoma Dome.
11:39 a.m.: As the procession made its way to the Tacoma Dome, media outlets and veterans groups stayed to one side of the street across from the Dome. Veterans held American flags and stood quietly as a larger flag flapped over East D Street.
On the other side of the street, scores of uniformed officers from several agencies stood in line, waiting for the hearse carrying Officer Gutierrez to make its way in. Hands folded uniformly in white gloves, they stood silently in the cold rain.
— Candice Ruud
11:31 a.m.: At Cheney Stadium, among the people waiting for shuttle buses to take them to the Dome, was Christian Matters, who said he was attending the memorial service, “to show respect for the family.”
Matters knew Gutierrez and lived in the neighborhood the officer patrolled.
“I would see him in the community, and he would stop to say hello to everybody,” Matters said.
Tracy Lyons, who works at the South Sound 911 communications center, also knew Gutierrez.
“I rode with him in his police vehicle for the Lakewood Four memorial,” Lyons recalled.
Gutierrez’s neighbors, the Bilyeu family from Port Orchard, attended the memorial to show respect for their neighbor and friend.
“We had a few good beers on his porch,” Joe Bilyeu said.
— Brooke Thames
11:27 a.m.: The procession has arrived at Tacoma Police headquarters where TPD personnel will join it.
11:05 a.m.: Terri Peterson lives near the East Side police station where Officer Gutierrez served.
She cut short a trip to Ocean Shores last week when she heard about his death and drove back to Tacoma so she could attend his vigil.
Friday, she gathered with others from the Pierce County community along South Tacoma Way to pay her respects.
“I’m out here to say thank you and to let them know the East Side supports them 100 percent.”
— Debbie Cafazzo
11:00 a.m.: The procession for Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez is leaving Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
10:45 a.m.: They came from as far away as Orting, standing in the rain to pay their respects to a fallen Tacoma officer.
Members of the community who wanted to pay their respects at the funeral procession of Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez began lining the procession route near South Tacoma Way and Pine Street early.
Reece Mills, 12, was there with his dad Richard from University Place.
“We have been to these before, sadly,” Reece said. He and his dad are part of the support team for the Patriot Guard motorcycle honor group.
“We always appreciated the stuff police officers do around our community.”
Mario Woodworth, from Lakewood, came with his 6-year-old daughter, Izabel. She wants to be a police officer when she grows up.
Woodworth is a tow truck driver who often works at accident scenes with police. He knows policing is one of the toughest jobs.
“I couldn’t do it,” he said.
The dad and daughter ran into the 7-Eleven on the corner to buy coffee for some police officers working the procession route. It was their way of saying thank you.
— Debbie Cafazzo
10:30 a.m.: The procession will leave Joint Base Lewis-McChord at 10:50 a.m. with expected arrival on 112th Street South five minutes later.
— Brynn Grimley
8 a.m.: An announcement on a Tacoma Police radio frequency states that the procession will leave Joint Base Lewis-McChord at 10:30 a.m. and arrive at the Tacoma Dome at 11:30 a.m.
— Craig Sailor
7 a.m.: Law enforcement from across Washington were trickling into the staging area for the procession on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Cars from Spokane were seen waiting to turn onto South Tacoma Way to access the base entrance.
Not all of the officers in the area were attending the memorial.
Deputies Michael Gordon and Ed Draper with the King County Sheriff’s Sound Transit division were warming up at the Starbucks on South Tacoma Way near state Route 512. They were about to head out to help patrol parts of Pierce County and Tacoma while local officers attend the procession and funeral.
Noting the “brotherhood and sisterhood” shared by law enforcement professionals, Gordon said it’s hard whenever any officer is killed whether it’s close to home or across the country.
“We know what our families would go through if we were gone,” he said.
Other agencies entering the base included the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Puyallup Nation Police, Puyallup Police Department, Port of Seattle Police, Seattle Police Department, Washington State Patrol and first responders from West Pierce Fire and Rescue, Tacoma Fire, Hillsboro, Oregon Police, Vancouver, Washington Police, Nisqually Indian Tribe Police, South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, Federal Reserve Police and Gig Harbor Fire.
— Brynn Grimley
