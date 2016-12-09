Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer

Izabel Woodworth, 6, and her father, Mario Woodworth, hand out coffee to officers standing by for the procession for fallen Tacoma police Officer Reginald "Jake" Gutierrez. "[Izabel] wants to be a police officer, " Woolworth said. "So we wanted to come pay our respects."
The Olympia City Council moved its Dec. 6 meeting to another location after anti-fracking protesters disrupted the proceedings. The demonstration was organized through a Facebook page for Olympia Stand, a loosely organized group behind a protest camp that had blocked train tracks for a week in downtown Olympia. Olympia police helped clear the scene Nov. 18 in a confrontation that included non-lethal flash grenades and pepperballs, along with the arrest of 12 protesters.
The Olympia City Council moved its Dec. 6 meeting to another location after anti-fracking protesters disrupted the proceedings. The demonstration was organized through a Facebook page for Olympia Stand, a loosely organized group behind a protest camp that had blocked train tracks for a week in downtown Olympia. Olympia police helped clear the scene Nov. 18 in a confrontation that included non-lethal flash grenades and pepperballs, along with the arrest of 12 protesters.
Standing in the Washington State Patrol's operation's hangar at the Olympia Airport Nov. 3rd, and near one of the agency's King Air twin engine aircraft, Lt. Jim Nobach outlines the various state agencies which utilize WSP's aircraft for transport services.