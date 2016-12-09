Other notes from Friday’s memorial service

Flags lowered to half staff
Gov. Jay Inslee directed state agencies to lower state and national flags to half staff Friday in honor of Tacoma police Officer Jake Gutierrez.
How to help
Two funds have been established to help Gutierrez’s family.
Donations can be made to the Officer Jake Gutierrez Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank or online at tpcrimestoppers.com.
To donate to the memorial service, write checks to the Tacoma Police Department and drop them off at any police station or mail them to Tacoma Police Department, 3701 S. Pine St., Tacoma WA 98409.
There have been reports of fake GoFundMe memorial pages for Gutierrez, officials said. The real funds are at Wells Fargo and Crime Stoppers.
Agencies taking part
Some of the agencies that participated Friday were:
Algona Police, American Medical Response, Bainbridge Island Police, Beaverton (Oregon) Police, Bonney Lake Police, Bremerton Police, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, Cowlitz County Sheriff, Clackamas County (Oregon) Sheriff, DuPont Fire, DuPont Police, Elma Police, Everett Police, Federal Way Police, Fircrest Police, Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One, Gig Harbor Police, Grays Harbor County Police, Gresham (Oregon) Police, Hillsboro (Oregon) Police, Jefferson County Sheriff, King County Sheriff, Kitsap County Sheriff, La Center Police, Lake Forest Park Police, Lakewood Police, Marion County (Oregon) Sheriff, Medford (Oregon) Police, Missoula (Montana) Police, Montesano Police, Mountlake Terrace Police, Multnomah County (Oregon) Sheriff, Nisqually Police, Ocean Shores Police, Ogden (Utah) Police, Olympia Police, Pierce County Sheriff, Port Gamble S’Klallam Police, Port Angeles Police, Port of Seattle Police, Post Falls (Idaho) Police, Puget Sound Skills Center, Puyallup Tribal Police, Redmond Police, Rural/Metro, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ruston Fire, Salem (Oregon) Police, Sammamish Police, Seattle Fire, Seattle Police, South Kitsap Fire & Rescue, Spokane County Police, Suquamish Tribal Police, Swinomish Police, Tacoma Fire, Tacoma Police, Thurston County Sheriff, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, U.S. Customs and Border Enforcement, U.S. Federal Reserve Police, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. National Park Service, Vancouver (Washington) Police, Walla Walla Sheriff, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington State Patrol, Washington state park rangers, Western Washington University Police, West Pierce Fire & Rescue.
