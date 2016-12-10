From Kent to Canada to Cuba: Two weeks in a time capsule

0:27 Tacoma police vehicles join procession to officer's memorial Pause

0:35 Fallen officer arrives at the Tacoma Dome

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

2:07 Civil war veteran James Powers will get a proper burial

0:38 Six-year-old hands coffee to police at memorial procession

0:21 Scene at South Tacoma Way and Pine Street

1:30 Ian Mackay rides his wheelchair to raise awareness for disabled people

5:51 Interview with Patriot Guard Rider

0:58 State representative says she didn't violate ethics rules