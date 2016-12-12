Local

December 12, 2016 6:21 AM

Skier dies at Alpental after falling in tree well

By Stacia Glenn

A skier died Sunday after falling in a tree well at Alpental Ski area, according to the King County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was skiing down a run just after 2 p.m. when his partner spotted the fall and flagged other skiers to help pull him out.

A witness immediately started CPR and Ski Patrol arrived within minutes and transported him to paramedics, but the man was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

He has not been identified.

A spokesman for Alpental Ski area told KING-5 the skier was in his 40s.

