Skier dies at Alpental after falling in tree well

A skier died Sunday after falling in a tree well at Alpental Ski area, according to the King County Sheriff’s Department.
The man was skiing down a run just after 2 p.m. when his partner spotted the fall and flagged other skiers to help pull him out.
A witness immediately started CPR and Ski Patrol arrived within minutes and transported him to paramedics, but the man was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
He has not been identified.
A spokesman for Alpental Ski area told KING-5 the skier was in his 40s.
