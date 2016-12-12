Rope rescue used to free woman after vehicle goes over embankment in Capitol Forest Sunday

A vehicle went over an embankment in Capitol Forest late Sunday and one occupant was extracted with a rope rescue.
West Thurston Fire crews responded to the incident about three miles from the C-line entrance off the C-7000 road. The newer 4-wheel drive vehicle encountered about half a foot of snow and went over a 40-foot embankment, according to the West Thurston Fire Facebook page.
Three occupants were able to to get out of the vehicle, which came to rest on its side at the bottom of the hill. One person, an adult female, was trapped in the back seat.
Fire crews used specialized ropes to reach the vehicle, free the woman and bring her back to the roadway, according to West Thurston Fire. 0
She was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital with minor injuries.
Thurston County Sheriffs Office is investigating the accident.
Thurston County Special Operations Rescue Team also responded.
