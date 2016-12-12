Marriage licenses for week ending Dec. 9, 2016

ALBERMANY/MORALES-JIMENEZ Moatez Alaa with Dalia, both of Puyallup
AMES/OLIVER Jordan Taylor with Emily Marie, both of Tacoma
ANDRIST/MILLER Kenneth Troy with Lee Ann, both of Tacoma
BABIN/EATON Andrea Lyn with Jacob Andrew, both of Gig Harbor
BALTAZAR/LLOYD Cheryl Ann with Danny Lee, both of Lake Tapps
BAMER/HOLBROOK Sonny Lee with Kimberly Dawn, both of Eatonville
BARBOUR/CHESTER Cheyenne Marie with Justin James, both of Spanaway
BARNETT/REED Harold Ray with Denise Lynn, both of Lakewood
BAYHON/RIVERA-CARRANZA Rhyan Malia with Jose De Jesus, both of Spanaway
BISCHOFF/KNOWLES Sara Ashley with Eric Clayton, both of Spanaway
BROWN/MATIC Andrew Joseph with Rachel Christine, both of DuPont
BUCHANAN/DOCHERTY Joshua Taylor with Stacey Marie Toves, both of Tacoma
BULES/CONNOLLY Brent Chandler, Puyallup, with Keely Preston Kyle, Edgewood
CABE/RIVERA Lucas Emerson with Courtney M., both of Fife
CARPENTER/COOPER Destiny Marie with Stephanie Orsini, both of Tacoma
CARROLL/GIMA Sean Michael, University Place, with Sandra Kiyoko, Tacoma
CHHEM/BAXIN Sopheap with Chagala Agustin, both of Tacoma
COLEMAN/McCOMAS Zachary David, Tempe, Ariz., with Hannah Joy, Port Orchard
CONWAY/ORTIZ Patricia Lynn Marie with Ernest, both of Tacoma
DAO/PHAN Thuc N. with Hanh Hong, both of Tacoma
DAVIS/MARTINEZ Marcee Damon II with Mike Daryl, both of University Place
DOBIE/BULLARD Jacob Warren with Tabitha Rose, both of Tacoma
DONOHOE/LEONARD William Scott II with Jennifer Ann, both of Orting
DUESENBERG/HAGAN Alyssa Taylor with William Blaze, both of Lakewood
DUGUAY/WILLIAMS Jessica Hope with Jason Ray Sr., both of Spanaway
ENGLES/BELL Michelle Denise, Tacoma, with David Ivan, Gig Harbor
ESTES/KEEL Aaron Collin, Tacoma, with Raven Mae, Lakewood
ESTRADA/McKAY Christine June with Nicholas Aleksey, both of Tacoma
EVANS/ALLEN Matthew Luke with Anna Rosa Helene, both of Lakebay
FOGEL/BURKE Jennifer Ashley with Shawn Alan, both of Tacoma
GARCIA GONZALES/VALDEZ SILVA Juan Luis with Nereyda, both of Puyallup
GILDEA/DASILVA Mikaela Rose with Theodore Everett, both of Puyallup
GILLIAM/ROBERTS Raymond Ron Jr., JBLM, with Kerona Sabrina, Charlotte, N.C.
GRANT/DITTMAN Robin Anne with Taylor Lynn, both of Albany, Ore.
GREER/DEL POZO Frank Michael, Federal Way, with Rebecca Louise, University Place
HAGGARD/FOX Chandra Niharika with Adam Robert, both of Tacoma
HARRIS/GREEN Dwight with Wendy Michelle, both of Tacoma
HONAKER/CHURCH Ashley Marie, Rainier, with Antianna Marie, Olympia
HURTADO SALAS/KNUTSON Daniela Patricia with David Ryan, both of Lakewood
IATA/PAIGE Lerissa Fale with Alfonzo Devon, both of Tacoma
ISLEY/SLIGHTAM Richard Jamel, Gig Harbor, with Amanda Joy, Orting
JACKSON/HENRY Jacqueline Marie, Lakebay, with Ronald Joseph, Spanaway
JENKINS/HOWARD Breanna Marie, Lacey, with Samuel D., JBLM
JONES/DAVIS Julian Darcell with Julie Mariah, both of Overland Park, Kan.
KAMAI/KAMAI Donald with Audrey, both of Honolulu, Hawaii
KIM/CHOI Jung Yoon with Dree, both of Tacoma
KINDEL/ESCOBEDO Kevin M., JBLM, with Faye M., Marysville
KNOWLES/RUYTER Destiny M. with Sheldon S., both of Tacoma
KREBS/ORIZABA-PANIAGUA Tyler Ryan with Cenovia, both of Tacoma
LASHUA/BYERS Naomi Laurina Joi with Jonathan James, both of Tacoma
LAWRENCE/VILLA-NUNEZ Bryan Wayne with Yesenia, both of Kenton, Ohio
LE HAI/SARGENT Thanh with Amber Nicole, both of Lakewood
MARTINEZ/WELCH Shawn Michael with Lindsay, both of Puyallup
MARTINEZ-FLORES/GARCIA-JIMENEZ Margarita with Jose Roberto, both of University Place
MASSEY/GOMEZ Lakendria with Kimberly, both of Lakewood
MASTERTON/DIVELBISS Dennis L. with Melody Ann, both of Puyallup
MATHISEN/HILLIKER Alyssa Marie, Tacoma, with Cody Michael, Roy
MAYFIELD/JONES Alexis Monique with Stanley Trevor Jr., both of Tacoma
McCLINTOCK/WROE Derik Earl with Heather Andrea, both of Gig Harbor
McCOY/LEWIS Alisia Rena with Bruce Edward, both of Tacoma
MENG/REN Qingyong, Lakewood, with Yi, Flushing, N.Y.
MOBLEY/VARKARIS Chantrell, Tacoma, with Zacharius, Los Angeles, Calif.
MORRIS/JAMES Melissa Destinee, Hillsboro, Ore., with Jonathan Bernard, Puyallup
MOTLEY/ROJAS-JIMENEZ Starvinsky Lydell, Lakewood, with Tamara Marie, San Diego, Calif.
MULKINS/PETERSEN Christopher Allen with Dennis William, both of Steilacoom
NEIL/JOY Jennifer Lynn with Andrew David, both of Fox Island
NELSON/SWANSEY Sabreen Hana, Auburn, with Sadarius Thomas Ramon, JBLM
NELSON/HANFORD Tracy Ann with Brian Christopher, both of Bonney Lake
NEUMANN/GRAY Austin Timothy with Dominique Dakeem, both of Tacoma
PALOTAY/OLSON Ryan Talbot with Christina Marie, both of Puyallup
PERRY/SANTOS Marian Helena, Tacoma, with Marco Antonio, Culebra, Puerto Rico
PINEDA/KOETTING Christian Ivan with Katrina Patrice, both of Tacoma
POLLACK/ACLAN Eric Scott, Tacoma, with Aileen Pagapong, Phillipines
RAMSDELL/IRWIN Amanda Kay with Matthew James, both of Lakewood
RANDOLPH/McCLAIN Ashlee Tielor with Brandon Lee, both of Lacey
RENARD/SCOTT Nicholas James with Amber Nikole, both of Puyallup
RIVERA/SANTILLAN Miguel Antonio with Stephanie Janine, both of Tacoma
ROBERTS/CLARK Jazmyne Taylor Brooke, Rapid City, S.D., with Cody Christian, Fort Campbell, Tenn.
ROBINSON/PARKS Alexa Kathleen with Christopher Raymond, both of Sumner
ROBLES/McELLRATH Christopher Taylor, Tacoma, with Brayleanne Rose, Vancouver
SANCHEZ/GNONGBANHTHOM Quim Cristobal Elias with Tina, both of Puyallup
SAWTELL/WENTWORTH Halley Jean with Ross Steven, both of Tacoma
SCHIRO/LUDEMAN Christina Helen with Brent Joseph, both of Gig Harbor
SHAFFER/PARKINSON Douglas Raymond with Debra Lynn, both of Puyallup
SMITH/COX Adontus Pernell with Richelle Rose, both of Tacoma
SMITH/McGRAW Christopher Shawn with Rebecca Ann, both of Bonney Lake
SPENCER/BOYLE Daniel Ray with Kate Amanda, both of Spanaway
TALLMAN/PIPER Devon Leigh with Benjamin Samuel, both of University Place
TARDY/WILCOX Tarae Ann with Michael Alan, both of University Place
THAYER/KALAPUS Eugene Willis III with Michelle Marie, both of Spanaway
THOMPSON/GUZMAN Keyavonni, Sacramento, Calif., with Breanamarie, Berlin, Md.
VERKOOY/DIMOND Michelle Jillian with James Gavin, both of Tacoma
VIRGIL/DURANSEAU Michael Gregory with Stephanie Ranee, both of Fife
WALIA/SCHAFER Karam Jit, Richland, with Matthew David, Kennewick
WALLACE/DIXON Bryce Scott with Cheryl Anne, both of Tacoma
WEBB/MWAURA Summer Michelle with Samuel Ngige, both of Tacoma
WILLIAM/SUSAIA Burth with Elna Vitus, both of Tacoma
WILLIAMS/LARSON Clements Anna Camille with Adam Leigh, both of Orting
WRIGHT/KHAMSOUKTHAVONG Daniel R. with Kathy P., both of Puyallup
WYLDE/MITCHELL Marie Colleen with Joseph Edward, both of Bonney Lake
YOO/JUNG Kwon with Kook Hee, both of Lakewood
YOUN/YU Chun with Songah, both of Tacoma
