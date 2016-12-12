Marriage licenses for week ending Dec. 9, 2016

2:03 Message in a bottle tells of Gig Harbor love story Pause

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:07 Civil war veteran James Powers will get a proper burial

2:14 People are buried 'two, three deep' at Tacoma's pauper cemetery, says funeral director

6:40 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on why Seahawks should absolutely be concerned about loss in Green Bay

1:29 LB K.J. Wright on Seahawks' 38-10 loss at Packers: "Kind of embarrassing"

1:35 La La Land

1:02 Moment of blessing for fallen officer

2:03 Pete Carroll on Seahawks getting smashed at Green Bay: "Miserable...terrible night"