December 12, 2016 10:33 AM

Marriage licenses for week ending Dec. 9, 2016

The News Tribune

ALBERMANY/MORALES-JIMENEZ Moatez Alaa with Dalia, both of Puyallup

AMES/OLIVER Jordan Taylor with Emily Marie, both of Tacoma

ANDRIST/MILLER Kenneth Troy with Lee Ann, both of Tacoma

BABIN/EATON Andrea Lyn with Jacob Andrew, both of Gig Harbor

BALTAZAR/LLOYD Cheryl Ann with Danny Lee, both of Lake Tapps

BAMER/HOLBROOK Sonny Lee with Kimberly Dawn, both of Eatonville

BARBOUR/CHESTER Cheyenne Marie with Justin James, both of Spanaway

BARNETT/REED Harold Ray with Denise Lynn, both of Lakewood

BAYHON/RIVERA-CARRANZA Rhyan Malia with Jose De Jesus, both of Spanaway

BISCHOFF/KNOWLES Sara Ashley with Eric Clayton, both of Spanaway

BROWN/MATIC Andrew Joseph with Rachel Christine, both of DuPont

BUCHANAN/DOCHERTY Joshua Taylor with Stacey Marie Toves, both of Tacoma

BULES/CONNOLLY Brent Chandler, Puyallup, with Keely Preston Kyle, Edgewood

CABE/RIVERA Lucas Emerson with Courtney M., both of Fife

CARPENTER/COOPER Destiny Marie with Stephanie Orsini, both of Tacoma

CARROLL/GIMA Sean Michael, University Place, with Sandra Kiyoko, Tacoma

CHHEM/BAXIN Sopheap with Chagala Agustin, both of Tacoma

COLEMAN/McCOMAS Zachary David, Tempe, Ariz., with Hannah Joy, Port Orchard

CONWAY/ORTIZ Patricia Lynn Marie with Ernest, both of Tacoma

DAO/PHAN Thuc N. with Hanh Hong, both of Tacoma

DAVIS/MARTINEZ Marcee Damon II with Mike Daryl, both of University Place

DOBIE/BULLARD Jacob Warren with Tabitha Rose, both of Tacoma

DONOHOE/LEONARD William Scott II with Jennifer Ann, both of Orting

DUESENBERG/HAGAN Alyssa Taylor with William Blaze, both of Lakewood

DUGUAY/WILLIAMS Jessica Hope with Jason Ray Sr., both of Spanaway

ENGLES/BELL Michelle Denise, Tacoma, with David Ivan, Gig Harbor

ESTES/KEEL Aaron Collin, Tacoma, with Raven Mae, Lakewood

ESTRADA/McKAY Christine June with Nicholas Aleksey, both of Tacoma

EVANS/ALLEN Matthew Luke with Anna Rosa Helene, both of Lakebay

FOGEL/BURKE Jennifer Ashley with Shawn Alan, both of Tacoma

GARCIA GONZALES/VALDEZ SILVA Juan Luis with Nereyda, both of Puyallup

GILDEA/DASILVA Mikaela Rose with Theodore Everett, both of Puyallup

GILLIAM/ROBERTS Raymond Ron Jr., JBLM, with Kerona Sabrina, Charlotte, N.C.

GRANT/DITTMAN Robin Anne with Taylor Lynn, both of Albany, Ore.

GREER/DEL POZO Frank Michael, Federal Way, with Rebecca Louise, University Place

HAGGARD/FOX Chandra Niharika with Adam Robert, both of Tacoma

HARRIS/GREEN Dwight with Wendy Michelle, both of Tacoma

HONAKER/CHURCH Ashley Marie, Rainier, with Antianna Marie, Olympia

HURTADO SALAS/KNUTSON Daniela Patricia with David Ryan, both of Lakewood

IATA/PAIGE Lerissa Fale with Alfonzo Devon, both of Tacoma

ISLEY/SLIGHTAM Richard Jamel, Gig Harbor, with Amanda Joy, Orting

JACKSON/HENRY Jacqueline Marie, Lakebay, with Ronald Joseph, Spanaway

JENKINS/HOWARD Breanna Marie, Lacey, with Samuel D., JBLM

JONES/DAVIS Julian Darcell with Julie Mariah, both of Overland Park, Kan.

KAMAI/KAMAI Donald with Audrey, both of Honolulu, Hawaii

KIM/CHOI Jung Yoon with Dree, both of Tacoma

KINDEL/ESCOBEDO Kevin M., JBLM, with Faye M., Marysville

KNOWLES/RUYTER Destiny M. with Sheldon S., both of Tacoma

KREBS/ORIZABA-PANIAGUA Tyler Ryan with Cenovia, both of Tacoma

LASHUA/BYERS Naomi Laurina Joi with Jonathan James, both of Tacoma

LAWRENCE/VILLA-NUNEZ Bryan Wayne with Yesenia, both of Kenton, Ohio

LE HAI/SARGENT Thanh with Amber Nicole, both of Lakewood

MARTINEZ/WELCH Shawn Michael with Lindsay, both of Puyallup

MARTINEZ-FLORES/GARCIA-JIMENEZ Margarita with Jose Roberto, both of University Place

MASSEY/GOMEZ Lakendria with Kimberly, both of Lakewood

MASTERTON/DIVELBISS Dennis L. with Melody Ann, both of Puyallup

MATHISEN/HILLIKER Alyssa Marie, Tacoma, with Cody Michael, Roy

MAYFIELD/JONES Alexis Monique with Stanley Trevor Jr., both of Tacoma

McCLINTOCK/WROE Derik Earl with Heather Andrea, both of Gig Harbor

McCOY/LEWIS Alisia Rena with Bruce Edward, both of Tacoma

MENG/REN Qingyong, Lakewood, with Yi, Flushing, N.Y.

MOBLEY/VARKARIS Chantrell, Tacoma, with Zacharius, Los Angeles, Calif.

MORRIS/JAMES Melissa Destinee, Hillsboro, Ore., with Jonathan Bernard, Puyallup

MOTLEY/ROJAS-JIMENEZ Starvinsky Lydell, Lakewood, with Tamara Marie, San Diego, Calif.

MULKINS/PETERSEN Christopher Allen with Dennis William, both of Steilacoom

NEIL/JOY Jennifer Lynn with Andrew David, both of Fox Island

NELSON/SWANSEY Sabreen Hana, Auburn, with Sadarius Thomas Ramon, JBLM

NELSON/HANFORD Tracy Ann with Brian Christopher, both of Bonney Lake

NEUMANN/GRAY Austin Timothy with Dominique Dakeem, both of Tacoma

PALOTAY/OLSON Ryan Talbot with Christina Marie, both of Puyallup

PERRY/SANTOS Marian Helena, Tacoma, with Marco Antonio, Culebra, Puerto Rico

PINEDA/KOETTING Christian Ivan with Katrina Patrice, both of Tacoma

POLLACK/ACLAN Eric Scott, Tacoma, with Aileen Pagapong, Phillipines

RAMSDELL/IRWIN Amanda Kay with Matthew James, both of Lakewood

RANDOLPH/McCLAIN Ashlee Tielor with Brandon Lee, both of Lacey

RENARD/SCOTT Nicholas James with Amber Nikole, both of Puyallup

RIVERA/SANTILLAN Miguel Antonio with Stephanie Janine, both of Tacoma

ROBERTS/CLARK Jazmyne Taylor Brooke, Rapid City, S.D., with Cody Christian, Fort Campbell, Tenn.

ROBINSON/PARKS Alexa Kathleen with Christopher Raymond, both of Sumner

ROBLES/McELLRATH Christopher Taylor, Tacoma, with Brayleanne Rose, Vancouver

SANCHEZ/GNONGBANHTHOM Quim Cristobal Elias with Tina, both of Puyallup

SAWTELL/WENTWORTH Halley Jean with Ross Steven, both of Tacoma

SCHIRO/LUDEMAN Christina Helen with Brent Joseph, both of Gig Harbor

SHAFFER/PARKINSON Douglas Raymond with Debra Lynn, both of Puyallup

SMITH/COX Adontus Pernell with Richelle Rose, both of Tacoma

SMITH/McGRAW Christopher Shawn with Rebecca Ann, both of Bonney Lake

SPENCER/BOYLE Daniel Ray with Kate Amanda, both of Spanaway

TALLMAN/PIPER Devon Leigh with Benjamin Samuel, both of University Place

TARDY/WILCOX Tarae Ann with Michael Alan, both of University Place

THAYER/KALAPUS Eugene Willis III with Michelle Marie, both of Spanaway

THOMPSON/GUZMAN Keyavonni, Sacramento, Calif., with Breanamarie, Berlin, Md.

VERKOOY/DIMOND Michelle Jillian with James Gavin, both of Tacoma

VIRGIL/DURANSEAU Michael Gregory with Stephanie Ranee, both of Fife

WALIA/SCHAFER Karam Jit, Richland, with Matthew David, Kennewick

WALLACE/DIXON Bryce Scott with Cheryl Anne, both of Tacoma

WEBB/MWAURA Summer Michelle with Samuel Ngige, both of Tacoma

WILLIAM/SUSAIA Burth with Elna Vitus, both of Tacoma

WILLIAMS/LARSON Clements Anna Camille with Adam Leigh, both of Orting

WRIGHT/KHAMSOUKTHAVONG Daniel R. with Kathy P., both of Puyallup

WYLDE/MITCHELL Marie Colleen with Joseph Edward, both of Bonney Lake

YOO/JUNG Kwon with Kook Hee, both of Lakewood

YOUN/YU Chun with Songah, both of Tacoma

