Threat of nativity lawsuit brings blue Christmas to Gig Harbor

Pro-nativity protestors want Gig Harbor City Officials to allow room for baby Jesus in city park.
Dean Koepfler dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com

Interview with Patriot Guard Rider

Patriot Guard Rider Richard Malet of Lake Tapps shares his feelings about why he chose to be one of the first to line D Street in honor of Tacoma police officer Reginald "Jake" Gutierrez.

Anti-fracking protesters disrupt Olympia City Council meeting

The Olympia City Council moved its Dec. 6 meeting to another location after anti-fracking protesters disrupted the proceedings. The demonstration was organized through a Facebook page for Olympia Stand, a loosely organized group behind a protest camp that had blocked train tracks for a week in downtown Olympia. Olympia police helped clear the scene Nov. 18 in a confrontation that included non-lethal flash grenades and pepperballs, along with the arrest of 12 protesters.

