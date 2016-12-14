Five Mile Drive loop reopens at Point Defiance after water line fix

You can drive the Five again.
A water line break that closed the outer loop of Point Defiance Park’s Five Mile Drive on Tuesday was fixed Wednesday, and the road was reopened, Metro Parks said.
The closure didn’t affect access to Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium and other park attractions.
The six-inch water line that supplies fire hydrants along the loop broke late Monday or early Tuesday near the loop’s Vashon Viewpoint.
Age might have been a factor in the failure, Metro Parks said.
