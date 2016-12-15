Some Western Washington school districts starting late due to weather

1:34 CASA Program receives more than 5,000 toys for foster kids in Pierce County Pause

1:19 Gig Harbor Lighted Boat Parade emits holiday cheer

3:24 Threat of nativity lawsuit brings blue Christmas to Gig Harbor

2:09 'Where are we supposed to go, what are we supposed to do?'

2:30 Civil War veteran interment ceremony

2:22 Procession And Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officer

0:35 Fallen officer arrives at the Tacoma Dome

0:27 Tacoma police vehicles join procession to officer's memorial

1:01 Outside the Tacoma Dome for fallen officer's memorial

0:38 Six-year-old hands coffee to police at memorial procession