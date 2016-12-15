Some Western Washington school districts starting late due to weather

Winter weather and below-freezing temperatures have prompted several school districts in Pierce, King and Thurston counties to start classes late Thursday.
Up to a half inch of snow remains on the roads in South Hill, Spanaway, Graham, Roy and McKenna. Roads in Greenwater and Ashford were reported to be mostly compact snow. Pierce County said it will plow or treat main roads.
Here’s the rundown of how schools are impacted:
Pierce County
▪ Bethel School District will start two hours late and will not have out-of-district transportation, preschool or Head Start. There is no transportation for Challenger High School and no Challenge program.
▪ Carbonado School District will start one hour late and will not have out-of-district transportation for preschool. There will be no Manley Moore and Mowich Y stops, and no after-school events.
▪ Orting School District will start two hours late and will not have morning preschool. Morning buses are on snow routes.
▪ Sumner School District will start two hours late, and will not have morning preschool or out of district transportation. Childcare will also start two hours later and there is no transportation to Elhi Hill and Pierce County Skills Center. All activities before school are canceled.
▪ White River School District will start two hours late and will not have morning kindergarten or preschool. Buses are on snow routes.
King County
▪ Auburn School District will start two hours late and will not have out-of-district transportation.
▪ Enumclaw School District will start two hours late and there will be no morning preschool. Buses are on snow routes and there is no out-of-district transportation.
▪ Muckleshoot Tribal Schools will start two hours late.
▪ Tahoma School District will start two hours late. There will be no morning kindergarten and no out-of-district transportation.
Thurston County
▪ Griffin School District will start two hours late. Summit Lake is on a snow route.
▪ North Thurston Public Schools will start two hours late. There will be no preschool or out-of-district transportation.
▪ Olympia School District will start two hours late. Buses will also be two hours late and on snow routes. There will be no out-of-district transportation, morning preschool or before-school activities.
▪ Tumwater School District will start two hours late, there will be no morning preschool and buses are on snow routes.
▪ Yelm Community Schools will start two hours late, will not have preschool and buses are on snow routes. There will be no out-of-district transportation.
Private or charter schools
▪ Pope John Paul II High School will start two hours late.
▪ Chief Leschi Schools will start two hours late.
