Toys for Tots collecting gifts Friday in Puyallup

A Toys for Tots drive in Puyallup on Friday (Dec. 16) will collect Christmas gifts for Pierce County children in need.
Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer, who helps with the program, said the group hopes for 10,000 more toys this year.
The drive will go from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Puyallup Walmart, 310 31st Ave. SE.
Gifts for infants and older boys and girls are especially needed, Troyer said. He suggested items such as makeup, perfume, hair dryers, hair irons and deodorant for the older crowd.
Santa and Mrs. Clause will be at the drive, as will Ron and Don from the KIRO Radio Ron & Don Show.
Gifts will be accepted at any TAPCO Credit Union and at Tacoma Fire stations until Dec. 23.
Donations must be new items that are unwrapped.
