Warming centers and shelters available to Tacoma residents

Much of the country is going in to a deep freeze this weekend, and Tacoma is no exception.
The National Weather Service is calling for overnight temperatures in the low 20s or high teens in the South Sound. That’s dangerous weather for the homeless or others who don’t have secure housing.
A variety of shelters and warming centers are available to Tacoma residents to keep the cold at bay. Some are drop-in, others are overnight.
Here’s a list of shelters along with their hours and restrictions:
Nativity House (702 S. 14th St.) is open from 5 p.m.-7 a.m., nightly, including weekends and holidays.
Tacoma Rescue Mission (425 South Tacoma Way) is open 24-hours a day, daily.
Salvation Army (1110 S. Puget Sound Ave.) is open 24-hours a day, daily at their main facility, 1521 6th Ave. and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at their drop-in center.
Oasis Youth Center (2215 Pacific Ave.) is open to the LGBT community and questioning youth and young adults ages 14-24 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, from 4-10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 6 p.m.-midnight Saturdays.
Tacoma/Pierce County Overnight Young Adult Shelter (415 S. 13th St.) is open to adults ages 18-24 from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. daily at the Beacon Activity Center.
Tacoma/Pierce County Youth and Young Adult Drop-in Center (1501 Sixth Ave.) is open 1-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday at the Salvation Army Family Lodge.
Beacon Activity Center (415 S. 13th St.) and Lighthouse Activity Center (5016 A St.) are both open to older adults, 50 years or older (60 years old and older starting Jan. 1), from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
All Tacoma Public Libraries are open to the public during normal business hours.
