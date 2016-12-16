Recent favorite photos of Drew Perine and Lui Wong

Sam Song of Puyallup joked she bulked up for the Seattle Seahawks Monday night games vs. Buffalo. "Spinach every day, sometimes kale, but no steroids." Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Washington Governor Jay Inslee pays respect after placing flowers at a memorial in front of Tacoma Police headquarters to fallen Tacoma Police officer in Tacoma on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
Staff photographer
Zoo Lights Coordinator Justin Pfeiffer works on the new Dozer the walrus display in the Zoo Lights display area at Point Defiance Park in Tacoma on Tuesday, Nov 22, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
Staff photographer
Auburn Riverside players celebrate their 3-2 set win over Bellarmine Prep at Kentwood High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
lwong@thenewstribune.com
Sisters from Port Orchard Debbie Boehme, l-r, Raeann Roark, and Stacy Alexander dress as elves heads off with 2 cartful of bargains from their Black Friday shopping at Fred Meyer in Tacoma on Friday, Nov 25, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
Staff photographer
Auburn Riverside's Camden Heilborn dives to the ground to celebrate Ravens 3-2 set win over Bellarmine Prep at Kentwood High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
lwong@thenewstribune.com
Phyllis McCarthy of Tacoma wipes away tears at a memorial in front of Tacoma Police headquarters for fallen Tacoma Police officer in Tacoma on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
Staff photographer
Lui Kit Wong
Staff photographer
Fiery maples line this section of Broadway in downtown Tacoma. Smaller, hybrid versions of the species are growing increasing popular with homeowners and business Photo taken in Tacoma in October, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Striking color is applied to create "bee-stung lips" on PLU student Mollie Parce, who volunteered to be transformed into the chinese heroine Cai Yan during a makeup workshop for the opera "Fiery Jade: Cai Yan." Photo taken in Parkland on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham hurdles a Buffalo defender after making a catch in the second quarter to extend a Seattle drive. Photo taken in Seattle on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Mike Owen waves a flag while Emani Sharpley, 18, puts her hand to her heart Wednesday night, Nov. 30, 2016, as a procession of police and fire department vehicles drive by on the short trip to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's office with the body of the dead officer. A police officer was shot dead the night before while responding to a domestic violence call in an east Tacoma neighborhood shortly before 4 p.m.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Larry Hester, 60, glumly apprises his situation as city officials monitor the shutdown out of an encampment along Portland Avenue on the Tacoma Tideflats on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. "What are we supposed to do, where are we supposed to go?" said Hester.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
A pedestrian makes her way down a Tacoma sidewalk strewn with maple leaves. Photo taken in Tacoma in October, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kennedy Croft, left, and her teammates start the celebration after taking the third set against Woodland to win the 2A state volleyball title in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Lareina Sauls, left, comfort her son Emanuel, 9, Wednesday night, Nov. 30, 2016, as a procession of police and fire department vehicles drive by on the short trip to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's office with the body of the dead officer. A police officer was shot dead the night before while responding to a domestic violence call in an east Tacoma neighborhood shortly before 4 p.m.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Tumwater fans pretend to pull back a bow to support T-Bird Cristina Hegarty as she prepares to serve. Photo taken in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Cindan Gizzi stands at the intersection of North 21st and Monroe Streets where her daughter, Anna, and a friend were struck by a motorist on their way to school last year. The girls are still recovering from their injuries and Gizzi has become a vocal advocate for increased pedestrian safety. "It needs to be our first priority," Gizzi said. "More than drivers' convenience and speed." Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
A painted rock honoring Tacoma Officer Gutierrez was left on this fire hydrant outside the Tacoma Dome. Scenes during the procession to Tacoma police officer Reginald "Jake" Gutierrez along South Tacoma Way Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. By Drew Perine
White River coaches clear space so Megan Vandergrift can keep the ball in play. Photo taken in Fife on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
"I'm going on a trip so this will be a perfect rain hat for me," said Lydia Stevenson while visiting Denise Smith's booth at Winterfest, the annual ASB fundraiser at Peninsula High in Purdy on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Smith, the owner of Rhapsody in Bloom Florist, a flowers and fashion accessories store on Tacoma's Sixth Avenue, was one of over 200 vendors at the event. "It's going really well," said principal Dave Goodwin. "Saturday was one of the best days we've ever had."
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
A jubilant White River team celebrates winning a five-set nail biter over rival Fife to capture a share of the 2A SPSL crown. From left: Kelsey Bunker, Kendall Bird, Hannah Alfano, Madison O'Dell and Morgan Budinich. Photo taken in Fife on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
A pair of maples leaves snagged on a chain link fence at Sehmel Homestead Park in Gig Harbor on Monday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Cold weather doesn't agree with Lilly, so her owner, Rosa, keeps her snuggly warm inside a backpack. Rosa, who preferred not to give her last name, said Lilly's canine partner, Wilson, is more weather resistant, especially when properly dressed. Photo taken in Tacoma on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Auburn Riverside's Clarice Buchanan takes a punch on the face from teammate Kaytlyn Heaslip while returning a Bellarmine Prep serve at Kentwood High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
lwong@thenewstribune.com
A casket bearing the body of Tacoma police officer Reginald "Jake" Gutierrez is brought into the Tacoma Dome past lines of saluting officers from throughout the Northwest and beyond. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com