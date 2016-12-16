Graves of local veterans to get holiday wreaths

Volunteers across the Puget Sound region will adorn the graves of veterans with holiday wreaths Saturday (Dec. 17) as part of a nationwide event.
Wreaths Across America is meant to honor the service and sacrifice of those who served in the military. Events are planned in the 50 states, Puerto Rico and national cemeteries on foreign soil.
Local events well be at 9 a.m. at:
▪ Washington State Soldiers Home Cemetery, 1301 Orting-Kapowsin Highway E., Orting.
▪ Tahoma National Cemetery, 18000 SE 240th St., Kent.
▪ Camp Lewis Cemetery on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
More information on the national program can be found at www.wreathsacrossamerican.org.
