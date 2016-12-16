Lacey City Council tweaks residency requirement for city parks board

Lacey City Council agreed Thursday to increase to two the number of parks board commissioners who can live in the city’s urban growth area.
The five-member parks board already is allowed to have one member who lives outside the city but inside the city’s UGA, but the council agreed to add another if a commissioner seat has been vacant for three months.
The remaining commissioners are required to live in the city.
The parks board has had a vacancy since August, according to city information, and has had difficulty filling it.
Mayor Andy Ryder said the city recently received interest from a “great applicant,” but after they got through the application process, they learned that the applicant didn’t live in the city, but just outside it.
That led him to recommend changing the park board rules, Ryder said.
The council also reduced the amount of time a position must sit vacant, from six months to three months.
Councilman Lenny Greenstein said making the parks board wait six months to fill a vacancy would make it hard for a five-person board to get any work done.
He suggested three months, and the council agreed.
The current park board commissioners are Luther Carlson, Sheelah McCaughan, Matt Acker, Ken Balsley, plus the vacant seat, according to city information. Alexandra Rivera is the youth representative.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
