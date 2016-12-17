Tacoma's shopping cops share Christmas cheer with kids

Students from Stadium High School help with the final assembly of the skeleton of a Humpback whale at Foss Waterway Seaport. It is from the young animal that washed up on a beach near Gig Harbor a year ago.
Nearly two months of outreach ended recently when Tacoma city officials asked homeless individuals to vacate an encampment on the Tideflats along Portland Avenue. The former mill site, polluted by chemicals, is considered unfit for human habitation and was cleared for the second time in recent years.
The cremated remains of Civil War veteran James Powers and his wife Irena Powers were finally laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery on Saturday, after exhaustive detective work by historians, Civil War buffs and a group whose mission is to find and inter unburied remains of veterans.