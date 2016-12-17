Kids all smiles while shopping with cops

The smiles on their little faces showed the joy of giving.
Tacoma police officers partnered with 93 children Saturday for the department’s 27th annual Shop with a Cop.
Uniformed officers drove the kids to Target in patrol cars and followed them through the aisles as they carefully selected toys, games and other gifts to give their families.
All items for the shopping spree were paid for with by police donations, and most participating officers chipped in a little extra themselves.
School counselors, nurses and other providers nominated underprivileged children to participate, and the Shop with a Cop board approved those who met the criteria.
On Sunday, the Lakewood Officers Charity will hold its annual Shop with an Officer program at the city’s Walmart, which donates $2,000. The event will include choosing presents, eating cupcakes and taking a photo with Santa Claus before being returned with their wrapped gifts.
Kids from 15 families were chosen for the Lakewood shopping spree, many of whom have been affected by crime or tragic events. Participants this year include a boy who was in the car when his best friend was killed in a collision, a girl whose mother was killed, a girl whose younger sister was diagnosed with leukemia and a family that lost all their belongings in a fire.
