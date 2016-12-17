Humble Hammers gives single mother of two a new roof

Anthony Creighton, 26, talks about his 15-year-old brother, Dylan, who died earlier this year. Dylan's stepmom, 49-year-old Karen Inskip of Gig Harbor, pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday to second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors accuse her of accidentally killing Dylan by giving him the wrong medication.
In October, Pierce County'ss CASA program was asked if it wanted to be one of five CASA programs across the country to be included in an effort to help distribute gifts to kids in foster care. The outpouring has exceeded everyone's wildest expectations.
Nearly two months of outreach ended recently when Tacoma city officials asked homeless individuals to vacate an encampment on the Tideflats along Portland Avenue. The former mill site, polluted by chemicals, is considered unfit for human habitation and was cleared for the second time in recent years.
The cremated remains of Civil War veteran James Powers and his wife Irena Powers were finally laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery on Saturday, after exhaustive detective work by historians, Civil War buffs and a group whose mission is to find and inter unburied remains of veterans.