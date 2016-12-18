Bathroom protesters barricade 2 troopers at Heritage Park in Olympia

Two Washington State Patrol troopers were freed from a downtown bathroom Saturday night after protesters had barricaded them in it, Trooper Brooke Bova said Sunday morning.
One person was arrested, she said. The group of protesters, initially estimated at 12-15 people, ultimately dispersed. The troopers were not hurt, Bova said.
About 7 p.m. Saturday, the troopers were making their usual checks of the men’s and women’s bathrooms at Heritage Park before they were to be closed for the night. But this time they encountered a group of protesters, demanding that they remain open for 24 hours, Bova said.
The Washington State Patrol is responsible for security at Heritage Park because it’s part of the state Capitol Campus.
The troopers cleared the women’s bathroom, then found three men in the men’s bathroom who refused to leave. Two men eventually left, while a third man stayed put. Meanwhile, the protesters closed the door behind them and wouldn’t let the troopers out.
Olympia police were called for assistance, and as the size of the protest grew Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies also were called on to help.
Bova did not have an estimate on the final size of the gathering.
A 37-year-old man was booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
